Sinhala military builds Buddhist vihara in Hindu temple premises in Ki'linochchi

[TamilNet, Saturday, 06 August 2016, 22:38 GMT]
Genocidal Sinhala military is constructing concrete structures surrounding a Buddha statue erected by it inside Kanakaampikai-Amman temple, which was initiated by Eezham Tamil Saiva mystic Yogar Swami in the early 50s when the Ira'nai-madu irrigations scheme was developing in Ki'linochchi. Despite repeated requests made to SL Minister of Prison Reforms, Rehabilitation, Resettlement and Hindu Religious Affairs D.M.Swaminthan, the Colombo politician has not been able to relocate the Buddha statue away from the Saiva temple premises and release the occupied lands back to the Hindu temple, Tamil activists in Ki'linochchi said. Now, the occupying ‘Sri Lanka’ Army soldiers have been busily deployed to put up walls surrounding the Buddha statue and the construction is blocking the chariot-route of the Hindu temple, sparking off tension in the area.

The deity Kankaampikai was conceived as the presiding deity of the tank by the Eezham Tamil demography of the locality.

The Colombo government and its international backers are now making the symbolic gesture that they are determined to change the Tamil demography in military-genocidal way.

Buddhicisation of all place symbolically important to Eezham Tamils is the agenda of genocidal Sinhala Buddhist State in Colombo and it takes place everywhere in the country of Eezham Tamils with the blessings of imperialists in Washington, New Delhi, London, Tokyo and in the Establishments in Europe.



The controversial move comes as Saivites commenced the construction of 99-feet raja-gopuram at the Amman temple on 14 July 2016.

Colombo's Ki'linochchi headquarters of the occupying military is located at Ira'nai-madu. SL military is occupying 4.5 acres of 13.5 acres of the temple lands and has constructed a Buddha statue near the Saiva temple after 2009.

SL military also operates a torture chamber at Ira'nai-madu from where it coordinates abductions and illegal detention of Tamils in the district.


