Ki'linochchi to mobilise against SL military erecting Buddhist sites in occupied Tamil land

[TamilNet, Saturday, 13 August 2016, 23:17 GMT]The federation of rural and women societies and the consortium of public organisations in Ki'linochchi district have urged the public to extend their support to the protest.Some of the ITAK Central Committee members and former parliamentarians from different parties and councillors of the Northern Provincial Council are expected to join the protests, news sources in Ki'linochchi said.The organisers have announced that the protests and shutdown were not about an isolated military construction of a Buddhist temple at I'ra'nai-madu. The protesters were demanding immediate end to illegal and military-involved Sinahal-Buddhist constructions on private, coastal and public lands in the North and East, from Nayinaa-theevu, Kokku'laay, Thirukkeatheesvaram and Thirukkoanesvaram.The SL Navy is refusing to release lands of several churches such as St Thomas church at Pa'l'lik-kudaa and St Anthonies Church at Ira'nai-madu, Catholic priests said.Mr Jeyakumar Karuppiah, the chairman of the federations of rural development societies and public organisations in Ki'linochchi district has urged all political, civil and religious groups to extend their fullest support to the mobilisation against Sinhala-Buddhisication of SL military occupied Ki'linochchi district.SL military has has erected several Buddha statues at Mangku'lam, Ira'nai-madu Junction, Paranthan, Ki'li-nochchi, Poonakari, Vaadiyadi, Kanakaraayan-ku'lam, Periya-ku'lam, Krishna-puram and Thiruk-keathees-varam in the Northern Province, Mr Jeyakumar told media.On Friday, TNA Parliamentarian S. Sritharan visited Ira'nai-madu Kanakaampikai Amman temple to inspect the situation. Although Mr Sritharan is an elected paraliamentarian in the SL Parliament, the SL military didn't allow him inside the barbed-wire construction area of the Buddhist site, which is located 100 meters close to the Saiva-temple at Ira'nai-madu, news sources in Ki'linochchi said.