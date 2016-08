US 'reconciliation' talk in Jaffna while China gives state upon state to genocidal Sri Lanka

Tamil politicians accompanying US Ambassador and US Pacific Command at Pallaali

CGI in Jaffna marking Indian Independence Day at IPKF memorial site in SL military base in Palalai, Jaffna

[TamilNet, Tuesday, 16 August 2016, 23:53 GMT]The US Ambassador was talking of 200 years of his country's relationship with the people of Jaffna. It is quite typical of China that doesn't have leverage with peoples of the region to think of state-within-state formula just like it builds bases in artificial islands.It is also typical of the Sinhala state to accept any offer to complete and confirm the genocide. But, Establishments that have long people-to-people contact should have thought of avoiding the genocidal path to imperialism, commented Tamil political activists in Jaffna.Opposition Leader and TNA Parliamentarian R. Sampanthan, Northern Provincial Council Chief Minister Justice C.V.Wigneswaran and the UNP-aligned SL Minister Mano Ganesan took part in the US Pacific Command (USPACOM) 'Operation Pacific Angels' meeting at Palaali on 15th August. All the TNA parliamentarians from North were also present at the US event.Mr Keshap was interpreting Colombo giving 'certificates of absence' for missing persons as a positive step. He was also referring to the Tamil Prisoners of War in the prisons of genocidal Sri Lanka as 'security related detainees'.The visiting US Ambassador also met Tamil civil groups while the USPACOM was engaged in 'Operation Pacific Angels' with the occupying military of genocidal Sri Lanka.In the meantime, the Consulate General of India (CGI) in Jaffna was celebrating the Indian Independence Day at Palaali on the same day.The CGI circles were disappointed by the absence of TNA politicians in their celebrations held in Jaffna, informed sources in Jaffna said.