US 'reconciliation' talk in Jaffna while China gives state upon state to genocidal Sri Lanka  

[TamilNet, Tuesday, 16 August 2016, 23:53 GMT]
While never recognising the genocide committed and being committed on the nation of Eezham Tamils, the US Ambassador Atul Keshap visiting Jaffna on Monday uttered the word 'reconciliation' 11 times in his few minutes’ speech. In the meantime, on the genocidal blood of Tamils spilt by the USA and India, China is rewarding 'Sri Lanka' with a state-within-state built in Colombo. The one left out in the game is India.

The US Ambassador was talking of 200 years of his country's relationship with the people of Jaffna.   It is quite typical of China that doesn't have leverage with peoples of the region to think of state-within-state formula just like it builds bases in artificial islands.

It is also typical of the Sinhala state to accept any offer to complete and confirm the genocide.   But, Establishments that have long people-to-people contact should have thought of avoiding the genocidal path to imperialism, commented Tamil political activists in Jaffna. 



Opposition Leader and TNA Parliamentarian R. Sampanthan, Northern Provincial Council Chief Minister Justice C.V.Wigneswaran and the UNP-aligned SL Minister Mano Ganesan took part in the US Pacific Command (USPACOM) ‘Operation Pacific Angels’ meeting at Palaali on 15th August. All the TNA parliamentarians from North were also present at the US event.

Operation Pacific Angels
Tamil politicians accompanying US Ambassador and US Pacific Command at Pallaali


Mr Keshap was interpreting Colombo giving ‘certificates of absence’ for missing persons as a positive step. He was also referring to the Tamil Prisoners of War in the prisons of genocidal Sri Lanka as ‘security related detainees’.

The visiting US Ambassador also met Tamil civil groups while the USPACOM was engaged in ‘Operation Pacific Angels’ with the occupying military of genocidal Sri Lanka.

In the meantime, the Consulate General of India (CGI) in Jaffna was celebrating the Indian Independence Day at Palaali on the same day.

The CGI circles were disappointed by the absence of TNA politicians in their celebrations held in Jaffna, informed sources in Jaffna said.

Indian Independence Day in Jaffna
CGI in Jaffna marking Indian Independence Day at IPKF memorial site in SL military base in Palalai, Jaffna
Indian Independence Day in Jaffna


Related Articles:
13.03.15   New Delhi should stop looking at Eezham Tamils through Colom..
22.06.09   Lessons to be learnt about China
16.11.07   Eelam and Indian Security: Averting a Catastrophe


External Links:
US Embassy: Atul Keshap: USAF strengthens historic American ties to Jaffn
Xinhua: Mega Colombo Port City project to transform Sri Lanka into investment hub: CHEC
The Economic Times: Sri Lankan PM Ranil Wickramasinghe sees huge potential in cooperation with China
Colombo Gazette: New tripartite agreement signed on Colombo port city project
The Diplomat: China's Jewel in the Heart of the Indian Ocean
The Forbes: Sri Lanka's Colombo Port City: The Frontline Of China And India's Geopolitical Showdown
The New Indian Express: Sri Lanka to create international financial zone where people can also park their money
The New Indian Express: English laws to apply to Colombo port city, says Lankan PM
Daily Mirror: PM in China: New ties with economic superpower
The Hindu: China, Sri Lanka to redefine Colombo Port City project
The Island: China back in the driving seat


Chronology:
17.08.16  Colombo reinvigorates genocidal Military Intellige..
16.08.16  US 'reconciliation' talk in Jaffna while China giv..

 
Latest 15 Reports
25.08.16 20:18  
Sweeping the issue of ethnic assaults under carpet is not reconciliation: Peradeniya Tamil students
24.08.16 20:09  
49 Tamil students boycott studies, demand security from racial assaults in Peradeniya
23.08.16 23:37   Photo
35 Tamil-speaking students leave Peradeniya campus after racial assault
22.08.16 23:09  
Ki'linochchi mobilizes against SL military-led Sinhala Buddhicisation of Tamil homeland
21.08.16 23:37   Photo
Colombo schemes permanent slum housing for uprooted Tamils at limestone quarry lands
20.08.16 23:16  
Global Tamils urged to help fight legal case of Muslim political prisoner detained under PTA
19.08.16 22:16  
Thiraayk-kea'ni struggles to survive as Tamil village in Ampaa'rai
18.08.16 23:40   Photo
Tamil graduates in East sidelined in education sector employments for 2016
17.08.16 22:17  
Colombo reinvigorates genocidal Military Intelligence in North-East
16.08.16 23:53   Photo
US 'reconciliation' talk in Jaffna while China gives state upon state to genocidal Sri Lanka  
15.08.16 21:55  
Uprooted Tamils in Ki’linochchi step up protest against SL military occupation of lands
14.08.16 22:00   Photo
2006 Sencholai massacre victims commemorated in Jaffna
13.08.16 23:17  
Ki'linochchi to mobilise against SL military erecting Buddhist sites in occupied Tamil land
12.08.16 23:29  
Tamil polity urged to principally oppose ‘military rehabilitation’ of Tamil POWs
11.08.16 23:50   Photo
Uprooted Tamils reject Colombo's crores of bribes for naval seizure of Pa'l'li-munai in Mannaar
 
Find this article at:
http://www.tamilnet.com/art.html?catid=13&artid=38378
 
   