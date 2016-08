Colombo reinvigorates genocidal Military Intelligence in North-East

[TamilNet, Wednesday, 17 August 2016, 22:17 GMT]The latest move also comes after the empty pep talk by the US Ambassador of 'people-to-people' relationships with Tamils in Jaffna, especially after Colombo increasing its strategic ties with China in recent weeks.The SL Military Intelligence cells run by the SIS have been attached to 11 divisions since 2006, a year after Gotabhaya Rajapaksa returned from USA with Pentagon ties to fight a genocidal war against Eezham Tamils.The SL Military Intelligence was re-structured by Gotabhaya Rajapaksa applying Pentagons 'counter-insurgency' tactics against Eezham Tamils while the US Presidential Candidate Hillary Clinton in 2007 was signalling a nuanced approach to US approach on the question of approaching the Tamil struggle as 'terrorism'.Eezham Tamils later witnessed how experts in the Pentagon, the IMF and the World Bank stood by genocidal Sri Lanka's onslaught against Eezham Tamils in May 2009, especially when Ms Clinton was the US Secretary of State.As many as 11 of the total 12 divisions of the SL military have been deployed in the occupied country of Eezham Tamils.The SL Military Intelligence, re-structured by Gotabhaya Rajapkasa in 2006, has remained without any change in North-East.The same Sinhala military intelligence network has now been reinvigorated in the occupied country of Eezham Tamils.