Tamil graduates in East sidelined in education sector employments for 2016

[TamilNet, Thursday, 18 August 2016, 23:40 GMT]
The Secretary of Provincial Public Service Commission (PPSC) in the Eastern Province, H.E.M.W.G. Dissanayake has issued a notice in Sinhala and Tamil languages, inviting graduates from the three districts of Ampaa’rai, Batticaloa and Trincomalee to attend for ‘Open Competitive Examination’ to fill vacancies of Provincial Schools in the Eastern Province. Except Tamil, History and certain Information Communication Technology related vacancies are in the medium of Sinhala language, complain Tamil teachers from Batticaloa. While side-lining Tamil-medium positions for Arts, Religion, Agriculture in all the three districts getting only four of thirteen subjects, Trincomalee district is allocated with all 13 subjects.

The discrimination in filling vacancies for the graduate teachers is taking place while the Minister of Education in the Eastern Province is a Tamil person, Singaravelu Thandauthapani, who represents the Tamil National Alliance.

The Secretary of PPSC is a Sinhalese.

In the meantime, the Head of Batticaloa District Graduate Association, T. Krishanth, said there is also a systematic neglect of employing Tamil graduates from Batticaloa district to vacant public positions in the district.

While there are 1,500 unemployed graduates in Batticaloa, almost all public positions allocated since 2012 have gone to Sinhalese from outside provinces, Mr Krishanth said.

While the Colombo-centric unitary State system is appointing Sinhalese to public positions under its control, the Eastern Provincial Council has also been manipulated by the Colombo-centric system to adhere to the same agenda, Tamil public sector employees in Batticaloa complain. They also added that the discrimination coming though the provincial system proved that the system is wrong.

UNP's Batticaloa District Organiser, Mr Aloysius Masilamani, who is also a retired Deputy Director of Education from the district and a former Councillor of the EPC, has also questioned what the Education Minister has brought for Tamils in the province. Mr Masilami in a recent video interview to TamilNet said there is no denying that UNP was responsible on the accountability for 1983 anti-Tamil pogrom. He has also gone on record stating that Batticaloa was still under the clutchers of Rajapaksa-installed administrative structure.

The following is the formula published by the PPSC on the recruitment of graduate teachers to fill vacancies of provincial schools in the Eastern Province in 2016 with a deadline falling on Wednesday next week.

Tamil advertisement for ‘Open Competitive’ Examination of ‘Sri Lanka’ Teachers Service




