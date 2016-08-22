Ki'linochchi mobilizes against SL military-led Sinhala Buddhicisation of Tamil homeland

[TamilNet, Monday, 22 August 2016, 23:09 GMT]The mobilisation of more than 500 people marching from Paranthan Umaiyaa'l-puram Amman temple situated south of Elephant Pass to UNHRC Field Office in Ki'linochchi is seen as one of the biggest protests to take place in the Ki'linochchi district after the 2009 genocidal onslaught.The International Community has failed to deliver international investigations and the IC should call for immediate investigations on missing persons instead of entertaining the SL State which has come up with eyewash measures, the TNA parliamentarians dependent on grassroot support said.The organisers handed over an appeal at the Field Office of the UNCHR.Another protest and shut-down is scheduled on 07 September in Ki'linochchi district.