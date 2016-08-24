25.08.16 20:18
Sweeping the issue of ethnic assaults under carpet is not reconciliation: Peradeniya Tamil students
24.08.16 20:09
49 Tamil students boycott studies, demand security from racial assaults in Peradeniya
22.08.16 23:09
Ki'linochchi mobilizes against SL military-led Sinhala Buddhicisation of Tamil homeland
20.08.16 23:16
Global Tamils urged to help fight legal case of Muslim political prisoner detained under PTA
16.08.16 23:53
US 'reconciliation' talk in Jaffna while China gives state upon state to genocidal Sri Lanka
15.08.16 21:55
Uprooted Tamils in Ki’linochchi step up protest against SL military occupation of lands
14.08.16 22:00
2006 Sencholai massacre victims commemorated in Jaffna
13.08.16 23:17
Ki'linochchi to mobilise against SL military erecting Buddhist sites in occupied Tamil land
