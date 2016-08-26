Sampanthan, Sumanthiran attempt to quench Tamil uprising in North [TamilNet, Friday, 26 August 2016, 20:12 GMT]

Opposition Leader R. Sampanthan and pro-Establishment TNA parliamentarian M.A. Sumanthiran, have been staging a series of meetings in recent days in a die-hard attempt to quench the Tamil uprising, which has been scheduled to take place in Jaffna on 14 September. While the mobilisation which has been initiated by the Tamil Peoples Council (TPC), has drawn support from more than 54 grassroots and civil groups in the Northern Province, the deviatory leaders of the main Tamil polity, the TNA, have been instructed by the Establishments not to support the uprising. EPRLF and PLOTE leaders have been harassed by the Sampanthan polity not to be involved with the uprising. However, Dharmalingam Siddharthan and Suresh Premachandran have refused to yield to the pressure to change their stance, informed political sources in Jaffna told TamilNet.



Veteran leaders of EPRLF, TELO and PLOTE have joined hands with the TPC and the Tamil National People’s Front (TNPF) in extending their support as they are all dependent on the support from the grassroots for their political existence.



Sampanthan and Sumanthiran who have no such dependency have been yielding to the pressure from Washington, New Delhi and SL Prime Minister Ranil Wickramasinghe, who has renewed genocidal Sri Lanka’s strategic partnership with China in recent weeks.



Mr Wickramasinghe has personally asked Mr Sampanthan to stop the mobilization, Sampanthan has went on record in an internal TNA meeting this week.



In the meantime, a few days ago Mr Wickramasinghe has also given fresh instructions to SL Military ‘State Intelligence Service’ (SIS), which was formerly known as the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB), to function as the sole ‘lead agency’ in the occupied country of Eezham Tamils.



The Tamil uprising is to be held while uprooted Eezham Tamils demanding de-militarization have started self-mobilised protests in the recent weeks as well as public sentiment is running against the full-fledged Sinhala Buddhisiciation being spearheaded by the occupying Sinhala Army and Navy in the North-East.



