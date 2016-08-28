Colombo steps up deceptive preparations for Ban Ki-moon's ‘inspection’ [TamilNet, Sunday, 28 August 2016, 21:59 GMT]

As UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon is scheduled to visit the island on a three-day tour on Wednesday, Colombo government has engaged its ministers for deceptive preparations for Mr Moon to claim that ‘progress’ was being made by the SL State on the Human Rights front. In the meantime, the SL military intelligence has been given sweeping powers as the topmost agency for terror surveillance on Eezham Tamils. The occupying SL Army has also gained wide powers of spearheading the continued structural genocide by controlling the affairs of resettlement under the guise of Sinhala soldiers engaging in ‘reconciliation’ housing schemes. Meanwhile, Tamil political prisoners in the prisons of genocidal Sri Lanka for more than 7 years have complained that Colombo was completely ignoring the release of Tamil Prisoners of War, especially those who have been detained since before May-2009.



SL Justice Minister, Resettlement Minister and Mr Sumanthiran of the TNA have ‘worked out’ a plan to release some of the recently detained Tamil political prisoners while keeping the Prisoners of War in the prisons, informed sources said.



SL Foreign Minister Mangala Samaraweera is also preparing the grounds in Jaffna in advance of the scheduled visit by the UN Secretary-General.



The representatives of the uprooted people from Valikaamam North have complained that Mr Samaraweera was engaged in manipulating the scenes for Ban Ki-moons ‘inspection’.



Mr Ban Ki-moon, who has been alleged of aiding and abetting the regional and global State actors seeking geopolitical inroads in the island, has been instrumental in detracting UN’s Responsibility to Protect (R2P) as Colombo waged a genocidal onslaught on Eezham Tamils in 2009.



