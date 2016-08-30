White van abduction reported in Ki'linochchi on International Day of Disappeared [TamilNet, Tuesday, 30 August 2016, 23:04 GMT]

A white-van squad has abducted a 26-year-old Tamil man, who was formerly a member of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) and released after the so-called ‘military rehabilitation’ on Tuesday while Eezham Tamils from all the districts in the Northern and Eastern Provinces took to the streets on the International Day of the Disappeared demanding international investigations against the genocidal State of Sri Lanka on the burning issue of thousands of forcible disappearances carried out by the occupying Sinhala military and its paramilitaries. The latest abduction in Ki'linochchi, believed to be the work of SL Military Intelligence, is the ‘military response’ to the destruction of Buddha statues in the early hours of the day, political activists in Ki'linochchi said.



Two small Buddha statues at a military-built mini-temple along A9 road at 155 Mile Post on Kanakarayan-ku'lam in Ki'linochchi were smashed by Tamils in the early hours of Tuesday. SL military is engaged in aggression at Kanakaraayan-ku'lam where it is constructing a large Buddha temple at the occupied lands of a Hindu temple.



The family said the victim had nothing to do with the destruction of Buddha statues.



When the family approached the SL Police in Ki'linochchi, the response was that they were not behind the act and instructed the family to check with the so-called ‘Terrorist Investigation Division’ in Vavuniyaa. But, the TID in Vavuniyaa also said they had no knowledge about the incident.



In the meantime, hundreds of people took part every district of Northern Province in the demonstrations held on Tuesday.



The demonstrators were demanding international justice against the genocidal State which is not prepared to admit the whereabouts of thousands of forcibly disappeared Tamils who were either abducted, detained at undisclosed torture camps or subjected for forcible disappearances after they were handed over to the SL military at the last days of Vanni war in May 2009.



In addition to these targeted acts, 146,679 people are still unaccounted for in the last stages of 2009 genocidal onslaught.



According to the records of the SL Government Agent offices of Mullaiththeevu and Ki’linochchi districts, the population of Vanni was 429,059 in October 2008.



The total number of people who got into SL government control after the war was 282,380, according to UN update as of 10 July 2009.



The kith and kin of Tamils subjected to forcible disappearances protest at Ki'linochchi



“Due clarification should be made regarding what happened to 146,679 people, which is the discrepancy between the number of people who came to government controlled areas between October 2008 – May 2009 and the population reported to be in Vanni in early October 2008,” the Catholic Bishop of Mannaar in 2011, Rt. Rev. Dr. Rayappu Joseph, who boldly voiced at a sitting of the so-called ‘Lessons Learnt and Reconciliation Commission’ appointed by the Rajapaksa administration.



Families of persons subjected to disappearances protest in Mannaar Protest in Mannaar Protest by the relatives and families of persons subjected to forcible disappearances in Trincomalee district [TamilNet, Tuesday, 30 August 2016, 23:04 GMT]