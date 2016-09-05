Colombo schemes permanent appropriation of 11 GS Divisions in Valikaamam North [TamilNet, Monday, 05 September 2016, 23:33 GMT]

SL President Maithiripala Sirisena is attempting to transfer uprooted Eezham Tamils from Valikaamam North who are currently residing in more than 30 camps into new ‘camps’ instead of resettling them in their own lands, said A Gunabalasingam, the president of Valikaamam North Rehabilitation Society. Condemning the Colombo government for latest deceptions through military-built slums and the plans to dump people into pockets of lands, Mr Gunabalasingam described the latest move as structural destruction as the schemes are separating and destroying the entire social and family structure of the uprooted villagers who have been awaiting to resettle in their own villages for decades.



The SL President has recently admitted his role behind the latest deceptions as he recently went on record stating that lands have been surveyed and that letters were being issued for people awaiting resettlement.



The real nature of military constructing housing schemes and seeking to buy alternative lands to settle the people into various pockets has been exposed through SL military commander and the Government Agent addressing the people at Keerimalai ‘housing scheme’. The dangerous move has also been exposed through the letters issued by the GA to the uprooted people in the camps.



While more than 1,000 families are staying at various camps, there are more than 50,000 people staying outside the camps. By closing down the camps and moving people into ‘new’ camps surrounded by SL military, Colombo is trying to dilute the demands of the uprooted people from Valikaamam North, Mr Gunabalasingam said, vowing to fight against the deception.



Chronology:

