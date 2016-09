Colombo adopts further delaying tactics on Tamil POWs cases

[TamilNet, Thursday, 08 September 2016, 17:50 GMT]As a result of the transfer of case files, the cases coming for hearings in the courts in the North and East are being postponed.The SL Attorney General's Department has already been attempting to transfer the cases of Tamil political prisoners and the Prisoners of War to courts in the South as well as coming up with stronger and false accusations against the detainees.In the meantime, informed Tamil political prisoners in Anuradhapura prison say their case files have not been sent to Colombo from Anuradhapura court, further verifying the intention of SL Attorney General's Department in Colombo.In the meantime, Tamil political prisoners have urged for a broader and reinvigorated struggle for their release with dignity.The Tamil POWs and political prisoners also oppose the so-called 'military' rehabilitation.