Colombo adopts further delaying tactics on Tamil POWs cases

[TamilNet, Thursday, 08 September 2016, 17:50 GMT]
Genocidal Sri Lanka’s Attorney General’s Department in Colombo has instructed the courts functioning in the occupied country of Eezham Tamils in the North and East of the island to send lawsuit related files on the cases filed under the so-called Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) to its office in Colombo in an attempt to further delay judgements coming from Tamil-speaking judges, informed legal sources in Vavuniyaa told TamilNet this week.

As a result of the transfer of case files, the cases coming for hearings in the courts in the North and East are being postponed.

The SL Attorney General’s Department has already been attempting to transfer the cases of Tamil political prisoners and the Prisoners of War to courts in the South as well as coming up with stronger and false accusations against the detainees.

In the meantime, informed Tamil political prisoners in Anuradhapura prison say their case files have not been sent to Colombo from Anuradhapura court, further verifying the intention of SL Attorney General’s Department in Colombo.

In the meantime, Tamil political prisoners have urged for a broader and reinvigorated struggle for their release with dignity.

The Tamil POWs and political prisoners also oppose the so-called ‘military’ rehabilitation.


Related Articles:
31.08.16   CBK answerable for crimes committed under her regime: Ananth..


Chronology:
23.09.16  Tamil POWs denounce Colombo's latest announcement,..
20.09.16  ‘Reconciliation prospects’ look as grim as ever: R..
19.09.16  Tamil POWs relaunch hunger-strike, urge cases to b..
17.09.16  SL Intelligence sabotages NPC-organised medical in..
16.09.16  Catholic Peace Mission in Jaffna challenges Colomb..
11.09.16  Lawyers demand UN action into allegations of Colom..
08.09.16  Colombo adopts further delaying tactics on Tamil P..
02.09.16  Ban in Jaffna on his tenure’s last-ditch deception
02.09.16  Systemic impossibility of Colombo's reconciliation..
31.08.16  CBK answerable for crimes committed under her regi..
30.08.16  White van abduction reported in Ki'linochchi on In..
20.08.16  Global Tamils urged to help fight legal case of Mu..
12.08.16  Tamil polity urged to principally oppose ‘military..
10.08.16  Tamil Prisoners of War call for renewed struggle t..
28.07.16  Colombo continues to dilly-dally on processing pol..
08.03.16  Tamil political prisoners denounce compromise, int..
02.03.16  Released Tamil prisoner says all inmates subjected..
28.02.16  Three Tamil political prisoners on hunger strike a..
22.02.16  17 political detainees go on hunger-strike in two ..
19.02.16  Political prisoner detained without charges for 7 ..
17.01.16  None among political prisoners are real convicts, ..
15.01.16  Coerced confessions determine Tamil prisoners' fat..
09.01.16  Released Tamil political prisoner pays tribute to ..
31.12.15  Colombo finds new ways to extend detention of Tami..
16.12.15  Jeneevan, Komahan call off hunger strike after mee..
15.12.15  Tamil political prisoners on hunger strike face de..
12.12.15  Colombo seeks to contain political prisoners' stru..
10.12.15  Another Tamil political prisoner goes on hunger-st..
09.12.15  Hunger-striking political prisoner transferred to ..
07.12.15  Tamil political prisoner, subjected to indefinite ..
04.12.15  Colombo harasses Senthuran’s family, insults Tamil..
26.11.15  Tamil student in Jaffna commits suicide demanding ..
18.11.15  Hunger strike exposed non-seriousness of US Resolu..
17.11.15  Political prisoners call off hunger strike, issue ..
16.11.15  Hunger strikers: ‘USA, co-sponsors of consensus-re..
15.11.15  Tamil genocide continues, Sirisena shows no desire..
14.11.15  Prisoners on hunger strike expose ‘reconciliation’..
13.11.15  Hartal brings North to standstill, no signs of Col..
12.11.15  Condition of hunger-striking POWs, political priso..
10.11.15  Family of imprisoned Muslim joins Tamils demanding..
06.11.15  Tamil POWs, political prisoners announce fast unto..
03.11.15  Jaffna lawyers tell SL Minister to prove political..
21.10.15  Tamil political prisoners complain about increased..
17.10.15  Tamil prisoners in North demand Colombo to respond..
16.10.15  Health of hunger-striking Tamil political prisoner..
14.10.15  SL ‘Justice’ Minister draws flak, Tamil prisoners ..
13.10.15  Tamil political prisoners on hunger strike need im..

 
Latest 15 Reports
26.09.16 18:12  
Sin of US, UN in Eezham War sets paradigm for Russia in Syrian War
25.09.16 23:27  
SL military, Buddhist monk bring Sinhala ‘War Heroes’ project to Batticaloa
24.09.16 16:10   Photo
15,000 Tamils attend historic uprising in Jaffna, reject Unitary Constitution, ITAK draws flak
23.09.16 23:35  
Tamil POWs denounce Colombo's latest announcement, continue fast
22.09.16 22:26  
Mobilisation towards ‘Ezhuka Thamizh’ uprising in Jaffna gains momentum
21.09.16 18:56  
Sinhala colonists step up assaults on Tamil cattle herders in Batticaloa
20.09.16 22:55  
‘Reconciliation prospects’ look as grim as ever: Rev Fr Mangalarajah
19.09.16 23:02  
Tamil POWs relaunch hunger-strike, urge cases to be heard at Jaffna, Vavuniyaa
18.09.16 19:42  
Colombo deploys discrimination in housing assistance to Peasaalai war-affected families
17.09.16 22:18  
SL Intelligence sabotages NPC-organised medical inspections on ex-LTTE members
16.09.16 23:16   Photo
Catholic Peace Mission in Jaffna challenges Colombo’s propaganda on ‘reconciliation’
15.09.16 22:06   Photo
Maharaja TV promotes genocidal military culture through ‘welfare’ projects in North-East
14.09.16 23:42   Photo
Sinhala colonists advance 3 km further into Batticaloa, erect 2nd Buddhist temple in 1 year
13.09.16 17:19  
Sirisena's Forest Department escalates appropriations of lands from Tamils in Vanni
12.09.16 07:12  
Colombo's desecration of Tamil Heroes Cemetery comes to light as SLA vacates Kanakapuram
 
Find this article at:
http://www.tamilnet.com/art.html?catid=13&artid=38409
 
   