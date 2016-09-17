24.09.16 16:10
15,000 Tamils attend historic uprising in Jaffna, reject Unitary Constitution, ITAK draws flak
18.09.16 19:42
Colombo deploys discrimination in housing assistance to Peasaalai war-affected families
15.09.16 22:06
Maharaja TV promotes genocidal military culture through ‘welfare’ projects in North-East
14.09.16 23:42
Sinhala colonists advance 3 km further into Batticaloa, erect 2nd Buddhist temple in 1 year
