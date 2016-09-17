SL Intelligence sabotages NPC-organised medical inspections on ex-LTTE members

[TamilNet, Saturday, 17 September 2016, 22:18 GMT]Through deploying its operatives, the SL military wants to dilute the case for a widespread inspection.So, far only 74 have appeared for medical inspections, and most of them were brought to inspection with the backing of NPC Councillors or political groups, the sources further said.In Mannaar, only five former LTTE members appeared for medical inspections on the first Firday. As the medical inspections were carried out on a particular day in the week, one female and four males, who appeared for inspections were subjected to military surveillance. Nobody appeared for inspections on the following Friday, medical sources in Mannaar said.The medical inspections, involving ENT specialists, neurologists and general practitioners have been scheduled at district level following the request coming from the Health Ministry of Northern Provincial Council.More than 12,000 former members of LTTE or people associated with the movement who had been subjected to the so-called military rehabilitation in the past and there is a widespread allegation that many of those who were subjected to the military programme have been experiencing aches, pains, and inability to do any hard work.Rev. Fr. S.V.B. Mangalarajah, the president of the Justice & Peace Commission in Jaffna, has also pointed out in his recent situation report that the deployment of heavy military intelligence personnel at Ki'linochchi hospital has made several former LTTE members to abstain from such medical inspections.In the meantime, Tamil Lawyers in an open appeal to the UN have demanded international experts to carry out the medical investigations on former LTTE members.