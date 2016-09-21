Sinhala colonists step up assaults on Tamil cattle herders in Batticaloa

[TamilNet, Wednesday, 21 September 2016, 18:56 GMT]The wounded cattle herder was identified as Ilayathamby Thayananthan.In the meantime, cattle owners from Kiraan division staged a protest blocking the commencement of Maha Season meeting held in the Divisional Secretariat demanding immediate action against Sinhalese colonists who are advancing into pasturelands of Eelam Tamils in the district.More than 1,000 hectares of forest and pasture lands have been recently seized by the Sinhala colonists who operate with the backing of SL military, police, Buddhist monks and the SL Ministry of Mahaweli Development, which is run by SL President Maithiripala Sirisena.Sinhala colonists from Polonna'ruwa, the home district of SL President Maithiripala Sirisena, have advanced 3 km further into the pasturelands in Koara'laip-pattu South (Kiraan) division of Batticaloa district in the occupied country of Eezham Tamils within the last 12 months.