SL military, Buddhist monk bring Sinhala ‘War Heroes’ project to Batticaloa

[TamilNet, Sunday, 25 September 2016, 23:27 GMT]The project is being camouflaged as a welfare project targeting all communities by including the families of Tamil and Muslim paramilitary men and policemen who were killed in action.Sri Lanka Army (SLA), Sri Lanka Navy (SLN) and Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) commanders in Batticaloa, SL Defence Ministry operated ‘Ranaviru Seva Authority’, Buddhist monks and the District Secretariat in Batticaloa are deployed together to implement the occupation project.A number of housing units are to be allocated to occupying Sinhala settlers under the cover of ‘Ranaviru beneficiaries’ in Jeyanthi-puram near the city of Batticaloa as well as in other border areas towards Ampaa'rai and Polonnaruwa within the Batticaloa district.In the meantime, Colombo government is also making arrangements for Sinhala military commanders to establish their own houses in the occupied Tamil homeland. Expensive houses are to be built for military commanders, branding them as beneficiaries of housing schemes donated to government employees, the sources further revealed.