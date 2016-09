Monk sets ablaze Hindu temple as Maithiripala claims island as Buddhist country at UN

[TamilNet, Thursday, 29 September 2016, 23:01 GMT]“Sri Lanka is a Buddhist country, where Theravada Buddhism is practiced,” claimed SL President Maithiripala Sirisena in his address to the UN on Wednesday last week.Mr Maithiripala, groomed by Washington and New Delhi, further denounced the democratically mandated aspiration of Eelam Tamils by stating: “Sri Lanka, being a free, independent and a sovereign nation with territorial integrity, like all other nations that have gathered here today, will find its own recipe for the reconciliation process and necessary transformation and reform respecting the indigenous thinking.”The Tamil villagers at Kalladi again witnessed the ‘indigenous’ thinking on Tuesday as they spotted a monk in saffron entering the vihara after setting the mutt of the Hindu deity at Malai-neeli-amman temple.Colombo's Archaeology Department, Sinhala military and Buddhist monks launched a big scale occupation programme in 2013 of Sinhala-Buddhicisation of the area. The monks started to claim that there was a ‘Sinhala settlement two thousand years ago’ wrongly citing the ancient inscriptions found at the rocks.In 2014, Sinhala extremist monks went to the extent of threatening the pre-school children at Kalladi.When the LTTE was controlling the territory, it had built a communication tower at the top of the hillock there for its broadcasting services that were covering parts of Batticaloa and Trincomalee districts.When the Sinhala military captured it in 2007, it destroyed all the facilities and installed a Buddha statue there.The hill has an ancient temple with a statue of the Mother Godess Kaa’li that is called Neeli-Amman, and also called Malai-Neeli-Amman, as it is in the hill.Worshipping Mother Goddess in the name of Neeli Amman is a cult of much antiquity among Tamils and it is found throughout the country of Eezham Tamils.