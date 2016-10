Uprooted Tamils yet to resettle in Ampaa'rai village risk losing their lands [TamilNet, Wednesday, 05 October 2016, 19:23 GMT]

The Divisional Secretary of Poththuvil, Mr N.M.Musharaf, has been harassing the Tamil families who were uprooted from Vadduve'li (P/11) GS division to forget resettlement in Ki'raval-kuzhi village as their lands are to be seized for ‘public purposes’, informed civil sources in Ampaa'rai told TamilNet on Wednesday. 173 Tamil families were uprooted from their native village in 1990 and they were reluctant to resettle due to persistent threat from the occupying military and police, especially after the massacre that took place in 1994 in close proximity to the SL Police station. The Divisional Secretary has now dashed the hopes of uprooted Tamils who have been waiting for a conducive situation to return to their lands.



The DS office has already constructed a building for the courts in the lands that belong to uprooted Tamils.



The GS officer of Vadduve'li has been instructed to collect details of people who have been reluctant to resettle in order to grab their lands, the sources said.



The DS officer serving the interests of Colombo is planning to construct a housing scheme for Colombo's officials in the lands that are to be seized from the uprooted people, the sources further said.



