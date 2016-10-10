2ND LEAD (Adds video)

Colombo ‘demonstrates’ genocidal approach by continuing controversial Vihara at Kokku'laay

[TamilNet, Monday, 10 October 2016, 19:27 GMT]A Brigadier rank Sinhala military officer has been coordinating the construction of the Buddhist vihara.Meanwhile, civil officials in the district have been subjected to extreme pressure from their administrative hierarchy in Colombo to produce back-dated documents as if the land in question had already been alienated to someone else several years ago.The plan is to get the SL judiciary to declare that the deed document in the possession of the Tamil land-owner is no longer valid. The back-dated evidence has been prepared as if the alienation had been carried out with a reference to a Gazette notification, the informed sources further said.





Video recorded in April 2016: