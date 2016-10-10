2ND LEAD (Adds video)

Colombo ‘demonstrates’ genocidal approach by continuing controversial Vihara at Kokku'laay

[TamilNet, Monday, 10 October 2016, 19:27 GMT]
The regime of occupying Colombo has instructed its military and government officials to extend full support to the controversial construction of Buddhist vihara at the lands seized from an Eezham Tamil family at Kokku'laay in Mullaiththeevu district despite repeated complaints from the land owner, Tamil civil officials and the Northern Provincial Council. In the meantime, video recorded this weekend at the construction site show that the extremist monk, Ven Sri Thissapura Gunarathna Thero, has proceeded with the construction of the outer circle wall of the Vihara since April 2016 when the construction stood at the inner circle of the Vihara. 354 families of Sinhala colonists have been brought into Mukaththuvaaram, situated south of Kokku'laay and Sinhala fishermen have put up fishing huts at various places along the coast from Mukaththuvaaram and north towards Mullaiththeevu.

A Brigadier rank Sinhala military officer has been coordinating the construction of the Buddhist vihara.

Meanwhile, civil officials in the district have been subjected to extreme pressure from their administrative hierarchy in Colombo to produce back-dated documents as if the land in question had already been alienated to someone else several years ago.

The plan is to get the SL judiciary to declare that the deed document in the possession of the Tamil land-owner is no longer valid. The back-dated evidence has been prepared as if the alienation had been carried out with a reference to a Gazette notification, the informed sources further said.

Video recorded in October 2016:



Video recorded in April 2016:



