Austin Fernando schemes Muslim ploy for Sinhala colonisation in Tamil division

[TamilNet, Tuesday, 11 October 2016, 18:24 GMT]The SL Government Agent of Batticaloa District Ms P.S.M. Charlese has also been instructed by the SL colonial governor to secure the backing of the divisional secretary to the ‘joint programme’ of settlement.The instructions coming from Mr Fernando have been conveyed orally and in writing to the Divisional Secretary, the sources further said.Mr Hizbullah had earlier approached the Divisional Secretary with a request to alienate 17 hectares of public lands at Kaarai-munai to settle 37 Muslim families. When the request was turned down by the DS, the Eastern Governor intervened with the suggestion of bringing in Sinhala settlers.In the meantime, senior ITAK Parliamentarian from Batticaloa Mr S. Yogeswaran has also accused Mr Fernando as trying to seize every opportunity to bring in Sinhalese into Batticaloa district, particularly into Vaakarai division. In a video interview to TamilNet Mr Yogeswaran explained how he was confronting the instructions coming from the SL Governor to the divisional secretaries and the Government Agent of Batticaloa.