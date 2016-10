SL military gets emboldened by greeting UN officials, joint military exercises in North-East

[TamilNet, Saturday, 15 October 2016, 21:44 GMT]The level of appeasement coming from the international community has gone to the extent that the SL President Maithiripala Sirisena was able to proclaim 'Sri Lanka' as a Buddhist country at the UN Assembly in New York without any hesitation, Mr Kesavan said.The IC has failed to course correct the SL State in a principled way so far. This has further diminished the hopes for proper reconciliation in the island, the Tamil activist further said adding that Tamils have to now think of not aligning with any powers and demand all the powers to take a joint approach in course correcting the SL State."Until 1987, Tamils were taking the side of India. And, after 1987 the USA seems to have played the cards," he said adding that Tamils should be vigile and not allow themselves to be used by any external powers.The demand for federal solution was shaped by the late Tamil leader S.J.V. Chelvanayakam 60 years ago. The principles behind the Tamil struggle have been evolved and shaped through Vaddukkoaddai Resolution and Thimphu Declaration. The recent Ezhuka Thamizh uprising was reminding the International Community on the need for a coherent approach towards Tamils. The Tamil leaders who have failed to voice for the fundamental principles have also received the message, he said.NPC Chief Minister Justice Wigneswaran has articulated what needs to be done by the SL State and the International Community, Kesavan said.