Abducted Tamil businessman released after torture in Ki'linochchi

[TamilNet, Monday, 17 October 2016, 20:45 GMT]
36-year-old Krishnasamy Ratheesan, a Tamil businessman who was reported missing on 12 October in Ki'linochchi, returned home with internal injuries and symptoms of shock. Refusing to comment anything on who the culprits were and why they abducted him and subjected him to torture, the father of one chose to seek legal protection through the police in Ki'linochchi, sources in Ki'linochchi said. So-called white-van squads operated by the SL military intelligence were behind similar abductions in the past, especially during the times of Gotabhaya Rajapaksa as the ‘Defence Secretary’ of the occupying SL military. The latest abduction has raised alarms among the business community in the North-East.

The family of Mr Ratheesan filed a complaint on 12 October with the SL Police in Ki'linochchi as they feared the ‘Terrorist Investigation Division’ was behind the abduction-style ‘arrest’. But, the Police said they were not aware of any arrest by the TID.

Mr Ratheesan hails from Idaik-ku'richchi in Vara'ni, Thenmaraadchi was earlier associated with the freedom movement of Eezham Tamils. After 2009, he has been running at least 14 different businesses coordinating everything from his office at Ki'linochchi.

He was reported missing after he left the office on 12 October.

 
