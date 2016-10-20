SLN expands naval detachment in Musali, steps up harassment on fishermen

[TamilNet, Thursday, 20 October 2016, 17:29 GMT]On Thursday, SL Navy sailors getting on board the fishing boats were ‘checking’ for an ‘insurance document’, which was hitherto unknown to Mannaar fishermen.The harassment on Tamil fishermen comes after the villagers caught a criminal SL Navy soldier was caught by the civilians on Tuesday when he entered the house of a family with knives.Despite the villagers capturing the alleged culprit red-handed, the occupying Sinhala Navy, Army have resorted to further escalate the militarisation and suppression of Tamils in Arippu. The Sinhala police of occupying Colombo was also conspiring with the SL Navy to arrest the Tamil men who had captured the soldier.The SL Navy operative has been alleged of involvement in carrying out a series of violent robberies in the village in recent days.A couple sustained cut injuries, a child of another family was threatened with a knife placed on its throat when his squad robbed off gold from them a few days ago.The alleged culprit, who identified himself as ‘Manchula’ belonging to SL Navy intelligence, has been admitted at Anuradhapura General Hospital as he was beaten up by the villagers on Tuesday.