Six fishermen arrested, SL Police ‘facilitates’ SL Navy's ‘legal revenge’ in Mannaar

[TamilNet, Friday, 21 October 2016, 11:48 GMT]
The Sinhala police of occupying genocidal Sri Lanka arrested 6 Tamil fishermen in the troubled Arippu village in Mannaar Friday morning and has brought them for an ‘identification parade’ at Mannaar Magistrate Court, where ‘Manchula’, the criminal SL Navy operative who was caught red-handed after entering a house in the coastal village on Tuesday, has been tasked to identify the villagers who caught him. On Tuesday, the SL Navy culprit was carrying two knives under his shirt when he was chased away and captured by the villagers after a family shouted for help. “This is how the Sinhala Police and the SL Judiciary operate in this island. None of the so-called Constitutional processes in the South are going to change this reality. Today, we are witnessing just another crime against humanity in Mannaar,” said a Tamil lawyer witnessing the behaviour of the SL Police.

Fishermen arrested by SL Police
SL Police is taking 6 Tamil fishermen from Arippu for an identity parade at Mannaar Magistrates Court, where the criminal SL Navy operative, known as ‘Manchula’ who was caught by the villagers on Tuesday night is to identify them


Instead of taking actions against the criminal Sinhala Navy person and arresting the remaining the three of the four-member squad that has caused bodily harm to civilians in a series of assaults, robberies and misbehaviour, the SL Police and the SL Judiciary are only being used to protect the SL Navy, which has already failed to take disciplinary action against its own soldiers, the lawyer complained.

Commenting further, the Tamil lawyer who didn’t wish to be named told TamilNet that the unfolding scenario in Arippu and Mannaar during the past 3 days was exactly similar to the post-2009 discourse at the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, where the International Community failed to deliver justice to the genocide affected nation of Eezham Tamils.

The lawyer wished to remain anonymous fearing charges on contempt of court.

Fishermen arrested by SL Police


“What more do you expect from the SL Navy, SL Police and SL Justice System after the International Community of Establishments have handed the investigation on the crimes committed against Tamil civilians during the genocidal onslaught at the hands of the culprit State itself,” asked the Tamil lawyer.

"The ultimate culprits are somewhere else”, the lawyer further said.

In the meantime, Catholic priests who initially calmed down the villagers and arranged for the handover of the criminal SL Navy soldier to the Sinhala police, which promised to protect the civilians Tuesday night, said their requests to the SL Police has gone unheeded.

Fishermen arrested by SL Police


