Colombo survyes lands for ‘Sinhala Military Zone’ in Valikaamam North

The so-called High Security Zone as it was in 2009. Only small pockets of lands have been released to the public so far.

The notice issued by Divisional Secretary to uprooted landowners

The strategic location of Palaali airport and KKS Harbour facing Palk Bay and Bay of Benga is being permanently transformed into a Sinala Military Zonel

[TamilNet, Saturday, 22 October 2016, 22:48 GMT]The airport is situated inside the largest SL military complex in North that extends to KKS Harbour.The SL military is also having a plan to create a Sinhala military settlement of families from South in the long run.The region consists of red-soiled fertile lands and the coastal strip with most resourceful fish beds stretching 12 km.SL military is running farms, resort hotel, Buddhist sites and entertainment facilities for the SL military personnel occupying the Tamil homeland.There latest move also seizes the lands of Palaali Teachers Training College, which is one of the two key academic institutions of Tamil teachers in the North, informed civil sources told TamilNet.This is only the beginning of more such appropriations that are to take place in several stages affecting 11 GS divisions, Tamil civil sources said.Sinhala Survey department officials have been brought from South to survey and install the border stones.Thenmayilai (J-240), Mayiliddi North (J-246) and Palaali West (J-256) are the three divisions affected by the ‘official’ takeover at the moment.