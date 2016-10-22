Colombo survyes lands for ‘Sinhala Military Zone’ in Valikaamam North

While the uprooted Tamils, demanding resettlement in their own villages in Valikaam North, are still denied access to their lands that are situated within the former ‘High Security Zone’ in Valikaamam North, 261 hectares of their lands are now being officially appropriated by the occupying genocidal Sri Lanka under the pretext of expanding the airport at Palaali. Thellippazhai Divisional Secretary has informed the people that their lands in three GS divisions are now being surveyed and appropriated according to an old Gazette notification of 25 November 1986. The SL Military ‘releasing’ selected pockets of lands, constructing deceptive housing schemes and the SL President Sirisena making ‘reconciliation’ PR stunts with the propaganda of resolving land issues, are all camouflage acts being deployed for the creation of a permanent Sinhala Military Zone in Jaffna.

Palaali, KKS, SL military occupied HSZ
The so-called High Security Zone as it was in 2009. Only small pockets of lands have been released to the public so far.


The airport is situated inside the largest SL military complex in North that extends to KKS Harbour.

The SL military is also having a plan to create a Sinhala military settlement of families from South in the long run.

The region consists of red-soiled fertile lands and the coastal strip with most resourceful fish beds stretching 12 km.

SL military is running farms, resort hotel, Buddhist sites and entertainment facilities for the SL military personnel occupying the Tamil homeland.

The notice issued by Divisional Secretary to uprooted landowners
The notice issued by Divisional Secretary to uprooted landowners


There latest move also seizes the lands of Palaali Teachers Training College, which is one of the two key academic institutions of Tamil teachers in the North, informed civil sources told TamilNet.

This is only the beginning of more such appropriations that are to take place in several stages affecting 11 GS divisions, Tamil civil sources said.

Sinhala Survey department officials have been brought from South to survey and install the border stones.

Thenmayilai (J-240), Mayiliddi North (J-246) and Palaali West (J-256) are the three divisions affected by the ‘official’ takeover at the moment.

Poonakari, KKS & Palaali
The strategic location of Palaali airport and KKS Harbour facing Palk Bay and Bay of Benga is being permanently transformed into a Sinala Military Zonel


