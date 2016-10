Jaffna university students mobilize against killings by Sinhala police [TamilNet, Monday, 24 October 2016, 08:37 GMT]

More than 2,500 Tamil students from the University of Jaffna brought the activities of occupying Colombo's District Secretariat in Jaffna to a standstill on Monday morning as they sieged the entrances of Jaffna Kachcheari and the official residence of SL colonial Governor demanding justice for the slaying of two students by armed Sinhalese policemen Thursday night last week. The students observed a peaceful protest without shouting any slogans along the A9 road, but they were holding placards in their hands. The SL military and police stayed away from the protest site to keep the protest to proceed without any confrontation.







After the siege of District Secretariat and Governor's official residence, the students blocked all traffic on the A9 Road for one hour and went in procession towards the funeral house of one of the two slain students, Sulaxan Sukantharajah.



In the meantime, student leaders at Jaffna University were under the influence of a group of activists, academics and lawyers, who were focused on pacifying the protestors. Whether it is for good or bad, remains to be seen, the students commented providing the drafted demands in their leaflets.



The leaflets follow:



Statement by the federation of student unions across all faculties Statement by Law Students’ Association



Chronology:

