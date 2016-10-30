|
Human skeletons discovered near SL military camp north of Batticaloa
[TamilNet, Sunday, 30 October 2016, 18:56 GMT]
Tamil workers engaged in digging a latrine at Mu'rak-koddaagn-cheanai, is situated 18 km north of Batticaloa city, have discovered human skeletons along with remains of burnt tires and railway sleepers on Saturday. The site is believed to be a mass grave as the land was under the SL military for 24 years since 1990 and released back to the people only in 2014. The 11th Regiment of notorious 23 Division of the occupying ‘Sri Lanka’ Army is now stationed a few meters close to the locality. The SLA soldiers, who were stationed at this camp in 1990 were behind the brutal massacre of more than 60 Tamils from Chiththaa’ndi village. Several Tamil civilians reported missing during that time from the nearby villages were also allegedly taken to the torture chambers at Mu'rak-kodddaagn-cheanai.
Immediately following the discovery of human skeletons, an SLA commander from the nearby camp, was quick to block Tamil journalists from taking photos of the alleged mass grave.
The Sinhala commander was also alleging that the skeletal remains were in the sand brought from elsewhere. However, the workers engaged in digging latrine pit refuted the claim from the SLA commander.
The SLA has been encamped in the village centre since 1990 and had seized the school buildings of the RKS (Ramakrishna) Mission School at the locality.
The occupying SLA is stationed at the school and houses belonging to 32 families.
The alleged mass grave where the human skeletons were unearthed on Saturday was part of 7-acres of lands that were released back to 50 owners in 2014. It is situated in front of Mu’rak-koddaagn-cheanai Maari Amman temple.
SL Police came very late to the spot leaving the SL military to deal with the people immediately after the discovery despite the villagers demanding the Ea'raavoor Police to protect the site of the discovery, civil activists in Batticaloa said.
There have been several mass grave sites that have been exhumed in the North after the former military bases were either re-located or lands were released back to the people after 2009. Despite repeated call from the international human rights regime to undertake an independent and credible criminal and forensic investigations with international assistance into all alleged violations of human rights and humanitarian law, including the discovered mass graves, Colombo has managed to dodge such mechanisms with the backing of USA coming to its aid through the so-called ‘consensus’ resolution at the Human Rights Council in Geneva.
