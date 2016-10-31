Maithiripala demonstrates ‘homegrown’ structural genocide in Jaffna

[TamilNet, Monday, 31 October 2016, 23:16 GMT]In the meantime, uprooted people from Valikaamam North said they were not even allowed to enter the area being claimed as being released back to the landowners.SL military officers have told Divisional Secretary that it would only allow access to people after creating new fences around the military bases.The ‘pockets’ of lands being subjected to the latest deception are located in Thaiyiddi East (J-247), KKS Center (J-234), KKS South (J-235), Veemankaamam North (J-236), KKS West (J-233) GS divisions.Meanwhile, Colombo has ‘officially’ appropriated 261 acres of lands in Thenmayilai (J-240), Mayiliddi North (J-246) and Palaali West (J-256) under the pretext of expanding the airport at Palaali.The SL Military ‘releasing’ selected pockets of lands, constructing deceptive housing schemes and the SL President Sirisena making ‘reconciliation’ PR stunts with the propaganda of resolving land issues, are all camouflage acts being deployed for the creation of a permanent Sinhala Military Zone in Jaffna.The visiting SL President was talking about ‘home grown’ constitutional solution and was repeating the same old threat that they would have a difficult time if Rajapaksa's opposition to the current regime was to become a determining factor in the South. He was also thanking the students in Jaffna for their ‘understanding’ and ‘peaceful’ (passive) reactions following the recent killings.There is no difference between Rajapaksa's and Maithiripala's ‘homegrown’ solutions, commented Tamil activists in Jaffna. As far as Tamils are concerned both are equally dangerous, they commented.