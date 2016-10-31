|
Maithiripala demonstrates ‘homegrown’ structural genocide in Jaffna
[TamilNet, Monday, 31 October 2016, 23:16 GMT]
SL President Maithiripala Sirisena who visited Jaffna on a public relations campaign on Monday claimed that he was ‘releasing’ 454 acres of lands back to the uprooted people from Kaangkeasanthu'rai (KKS), Veeman-kaamam and Thaiyiddi villages in Valikaamam North. But, the propaganda drive have drawn severe criticism from the uprooted people as Major General Mahesh Senenayake, the SL military commander in Jaffna, also went on record stating that two large military camps would continue to remain within the area claimed by the SL President as being released. A large camp is situated in 70 acres of lands within KKS South (J-235) and another base is located within Thaiyiddi South (J-250) occupying 48 acres. The move is a tactic to make the people to sell off their lands, informed civil sources told TamilNet.
In the meantime, uprooted people from Valikaamam North said they were not even allowed to enter the area being claimed as being released back to the landowners.
SL military officers have told Divisional Secretary that it would only allow access to people after creating new fences around the military bases.
The ‘pockets’ of lands being subjected to the latest deception are located in Thaiyiddi East (J-247), KKS Center (J-234), KKS South (J-235), Veemankaamam North (J-236), KKS West (J-233) GS divisions.
Meanwhile, Colombo has ‘officially’ appropriated 261 acres of lands in Thenmayilai (J-240), Mayiliddi North (J-246) and Palaali West (J-256) under the pretext of expanding the airport at Palaali.
The SL Military ‘releasing’ selected pockets of lands, constructing deceptive housing schemes and the SL President Sirisena making ‘reconciliation’ PR stunts with the propaganda of resolving land issues, are all camouflage acts being deployed for the creation of a permanent Sinhala Military Zone in Jaffna.
The visiting SL President was talking about ‘home grown’ constitutional solution and was repeating the same old threat that they would have a difficult time if Rajapaksa's opposition to the current regime was to become a determining factor in the South. He was also thanking the students in Jaffna for their ‘understanding’ and ‘peaceful’ (passive) reactions following the recent killings.
There is no difference between Rajapaksa's and Maithiripala's ‘homegrown’ solutions, commented Tamil activists in Jaffna. As far as Tamils are concerned both are equally dangerous, they commented.
