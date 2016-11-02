02.11.16 17:13
Sirisena deploys ‘pass restrictions’ to block Tamil farmers from entering pasturelands
Sirisena deploys ‘pass restrictions’ to block Tamil farmers from entering pasturelands
29.10.16 21:50
Austin Fernando has failed to deliver what was promised to Champoor families: EPC Councillor
Austin Fernando has failed to deliver what was promised to Champoor families: EPC Councillor
25.10.16 17:58
North shuts down in protest to killings of students, killer-policemen transferred to Anuradhapura
North shuts down in protest to killings of students, killer-policemen transferred to Anuradhapura
21.10.16 17:27
‘Sinhala Police, gunning down Tamil students in Jaffna, is not different from genocidal military’
‘Sinhala Police, gunning down Tamil students in Jaffna, is not different from genocidal military’