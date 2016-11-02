Sirisena deploys ‘pass restrictions’ to block Tamil farmers from entering pasturelands

[TamilNet, Wednesday, 02 November 2016, 17:13 GMT]Sinhalese are being brought from Polonnaruwa and other places to seize forest and pasturelands and change the entire area into agricultural Sinhala settlements.Mahaweli system B, running across Polonnaruwa and Batticaloa districts, will be interlinking the reservoirs while SL Archaeology Department, Buddhist monks and SL military will be putting up Buddhist viharas in the lands that are being occupied.More than 300 Sinhala settlers are already engaged in agriculture in the pasturelands.There are 372 Tamil dairy farmers who are being asked to have the new ‘pass’ to enter the pasturelands with their cattle.The representatives of Tamil farmers said they are preparing for a civil disobedience struggle against the demographic genocide.