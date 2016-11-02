Sirisena deploys ‘pass restrictions’ to block Tamil farmers from entering pasturelands

[TamilNet, Wednesday, 02 November 2016, 17:13 GMT]
SL Forest Department officials in Batticaloa district, under the instructions from the SL Ministry of ‘Mahaweli Development’, have instructed Sinhala forest guards to demand a pass document from the Tamil cattle-farmers in order to enter the pasturelands used by them for decades. SL President Maithiripala Sirisena, who is also the minister in charge of Mahaweli Ministry, has been promoting the demographic genocide against Eezham Tamils by deploying Sinhalese from his Polonnaruwa district to grab lands of Eezham Tamils in Trincomalee and Batticaloa districts. Now, he is trying to limit the claim of Eezham Tamils through introducing a rigid pass system, the Tamil farmers complained.

Sinhalese are being brought from Polonnaruwa and other places to seize forest and pasturelands and change the entire area into agricultural Sinhala settlements.

Mahaweli system B, running across Polonnaruwa and Batticaloa districts, will be interlinking the reservoirs while SL Archaeology Department, Buddhist monks and SL military will be putting up Buddhist viharas in the lands that are being occupied.

More than 300 Sinhala settlers are already engaged in agriculture in the pasturelands.

There are 372 Tamil dairy farmers who are being asked to have the new ‘pass’ to enter the pasturelands with their cattle.

The representatives of Tamil farmers said they are preparing for a civil disobedience struggle against the demographic genocide.


Chronology:
02.11.16  Sirisena deploys ‘pass restrictions’ to block Tami..
03.10.16  Colombo stands further exposed by contradictory me..
02.10.16  Sinhala colonisers in Batticaloa challenge officia..
25.09.16  SL military, Buddhist monk bring Sinhala ‘War Hero..
21.09.16  Sinhala colonists step up assaults on Tamil cattle..
14.09.16  Sinhala colonists advance 3 km further into Battic..
06.09.16  Sirisena's Mahaweli Ministry spearheads massive-sc..
22.06.16  Structural genocide targets Kudumpimalai despite T..
10.06.16  Attacked GS officer gets harassed while SL police ..
08.06.16  Family receives death threat for alerting GS offic..
02.06.16  SL military brutally assaults Tamil Village Office..
06.05.16  Protest by dairy farmers brings EPC Minister, GA t..
03.05.16  Maithiripala’s structural genocide targets Tamil c..
01.02.16  Resettelement of Tamils confronted on several fron..
16.01.16  Sirisena's Mahaweli Ministry continues demographic..
05.10.15  Sirisena's ministry, SL military seize more pastur..
14.06.15  Sinhala occupation of pastureland causes existenti..
13.06.15  Colombo continues to deploy Wildlife Department as..
29.05.15  Violence intensified in Sinhala military-driven de..
06.05.15  Why no Gazette notification on release of lands, a..
16.04.15  Sinhala colonization continues unabated in pasture..
28.01.15  Sinhala occupation continues at gunpoint in East d..
02.10.14  SL military enslaves Eezham Tamils along border vi..
07.08.14  Occupation of grazing lands in Batticaloa is big s..
09.02.14  Tamil cattle farmers complain of Sinhala occupatio..
07.02.14  Buddhist monk, Sinhala squad appropriate lands alo..
26.01.14  Current realities of demographic genocide in Batti..
28.12.13  Colombo’s wildlife department appropriates lands i..
29.09.13  SL military sends back officials inspecting illega..
14.06.13  Sinhala military wants ‘Kappan’ from Batticaloa Ta..
25.02.13  Attacks against Tamil farmers escalate in Vellaave..
09.02.13  Sinhala paramilitary attacks Tamil dairy farmers i..
02.12.12  Sinhala paramilitary attacks Tamil cattle farmers ..
11.11.12  Colombo plans to settle 25,000 Sinhala families in..
10.10.12  Sinhalese occupy grazing lands of Tamil cattle bre..
03.05.12  Parts of Batticaloa worse than Vanni in ‘normalcy’
03.03.12  Land grabbed for Buddhist stupa, local people bloc..
09.12.11  SLA grabs 3,500 acres of land in Batticaloa for Si..
04.12.11  Strategic Batticaloa borderland appropriated for c..
17.10.11  Sinhalese given lands in Tamil villages in East un..
11.10.11  Forest destruction, land grab go unabated in Batti..
08.10.11  Colombo destroys herbal forest in Batticaloa
05.10.11  Sinhala encroachment of grazing lands continues un..
21.09.11  Colombo schemes Sinhalicisation of Batticaloa with..
21.12.10  Mahinda doctrine deprives Tamils of irrigation in ..
09.07.10  SLA changes traditional Tamil names of streets in ..
03.05.09  Sinhalese colonization of Tamil village in Eastern..
26.08.08  SLA restrictions affect cattle owners, farmers in ..
20.05.08  USAID reconstructs milk chilling facility in Vella..
12.09.07  Paduvaankarai IDPs' cattle to be appropriated – Ba..
20.04.07  GoSL must pay compensation to Batticaloa IDPs- MP
04.07.03  Techniques to improve milk production discussed in..
28.06.03  Artifical Insemination Unit opened in Karadiyanaru

 
Latest 15 Reports
02.11.16 17:13  
Sirisena deploys ‘pass restrictions’ to block Tamil farmers from entering pasturelands
01.11.16 23:28  
Colombo deploys all ministries, departments to complete demographic genocide in East
31.10.16 23:16  
Maithiripala demonstrates ‘homegrown’ structural genocide in Jaffna
30.10.16 18:56   Photo
Human skeletons discovered near SL military camp north of Batticaloa
29.10.16 21:50   Photo
Austin Fernando has failed to deliver what was promised to Champoor families: EPC Councillor
28.10.16 23:20   Photo
Resettling Champoor Tamils deceived, hundreds of acres seized for militarization
27.10.16 22:59  
Colombo insults Jaffna University students’ struggle for justice
26.10.16 22:15  
Wickramasinghe deploys ‘shadow war’ intelligence squads in Jaffna
25.10.16 17:58   Photo
North shuts down in protest to killings of students, killer-policemen transferred to Anuradhapura
24.10.16 08:37   Photo
Jaffna university students mobilize against killings by Sinhala police
23.10.16 22:20  
Kashmiris step up sovereignty struggle braving New Delhi’s militarization
22.10.16 22:48   Photo
Colombo survyes lands for ‘Sinhala Military Zone’ in Valikaamam North
21.10.16 17:27   Photo
‘Sinhala Police, gunning down Tamil students in Jaffna, is not different from genocidal military’
21.10.16 11:48   Photo
Six fishermen arrested, SL Police ‘facilitates’ SL Navy's ‘legal revenge’ in Mannaar
20.10.16 17:29  
SLN expands naval detachment in Musali, steps up harassment on fishermen
 
Find this article at:
http://www.tamilnet.com/art.html?catid=13&artid=38469
 
   