Fishing societies federation in Jaffna insists on NPC participation in New Delhi talks [TamilNet, Sunday, 06 November 2016, 17:46 GMT]

“We have serious questions on why Northern Provincial Council was excluded in the talks held in New Delhi to resolve the conflict on Indian fishing trawlers entering the territorial waters in the North. At the same time, we are also highly critical to SL Navy taking part in these meetings,” V. Thavachelvan, the chairman of the Federation of Fishing Societies in Jaffna told TamilNet on Sunday. “Further, our federation was not properly constructed on the formation of the delegation to take part in the talks at New Delhi,” he further said. “While a delegation representing Tamil Nadu government was at the talks, the representation of the government of Northern Provincial Council was excluded. Colombo government was trying to form the delegation to fit to its designs, he accused.







“We are critical to the navies of SL and Indian State taking part in these negotiations. The SL Navy, which has not been able to control the narcotic trafficking taking place through the seas into the peninsula is not going to stop the illegal fishing of Indian fishermen,” Mr Thavachelvan told TamilNet.



“I have also issued a statement before attending the meeting reiterating the importance of Northern Provincial Council taking part in the negotiations,” he further said.



Chronology:

06.11.16 Fishing societies federation in Jaffna insists on .. 05.11.16 New Delhi, Colombo neglect NPC participation in re.. [TamilNet, Sunday, 06 November 2016, 17:46 GMT]“We are critical to the navies of SL and Indian State taking part in these negotiations. The SL Navy, which has not been able to control the narcotic trafficking taking place through the seas into the peninsula is not going to stop the illegal fishing of Indian fishermen,” Mr Thavachelvan told TamilNet.“I have also issued a statement before attending the meeting reiterating the importance of Northern Provincial Council taking part in the negotiations,” he further said.