Fishing societies federation in Jaffna insists on NPC participation in New Delhi talks

[TamilNet, Sunday, 06 November 2016, 17:46 GMT]
“We have serious questions on why Northern Provincial Council was excluded in the talks held in New Delhi to resolve the conflict on Indian fishing trawlers entering the territorial waters in the North. At the same time, we are also highly critical to SL Navy taking part in these meetings,” V. Thavachelvan, the chairman of the Federation of Fishing Societies in Jaffna told TamilNet on Sunday. “Further, our federation was not properly constructed on the formation of the delegation to take part in the talks at New Delhi,” he further said. “While a delegation representing Tamil Nadu government was at the talks, the representation of the government of Northern Provincial Council was excluded. Colombo government was trying to form the delegation to fit to its designs, he accused.



“We are critical to the navies of SL and Indian State taking part in these negotiations. The SL Navy, which has not been able to control the narcotic trafficking taking place through the seas into the peninsula is not going to stop the illegal fishing of Indian fishermen,” Mr Thavachelvan told TamilNet.

“I have also issued a statement before attending the meeting reiterating the importance of Northern Provincial Council taking part in the negotiations,” he further said.


Chronology:
06.11.16  Fishing societies federation in Jaffna insists on ..
05.11.16  New Delhi, Colombo neglect NPC participation in re..

 
Latest 15 Reports
06.11.16 17:46  
Fishing societies federation in Jaffna insists on NPC participation in New Delhi talks
05.11.16 22:53  
New Delhi, Colombo neglect NPC participation in resolving fisheries dispute in Historical Waters
04.11.16 21:20   Photo
SL Navy ‘revenge’ against Tamil fishermen continues in Mannaar
03.11.16 20:46   Photo
Genocidal Colombo deploys Tamils against Muslims in Ampaa'rai
02.11.16 17:13  
Sirisena deploys ‘pass restrictions’ to block Tamil farmers from entering pasturelands
01.11.16 23:28  
Colombo deploys all ministries, departments to complete demographic genocide in East
31.10.16 23:16  
Maithiripala demonstrates ‘homegrown’ structural genocide in Jaffna
30.10.16 18:56   Photo
Human skeletons discovered near SL military camp north of Batticaloa
29.10.16 21:50   Photo
Austin Fernando has failed to deliver what was promised to Champoor families: EPC Councillor
28.10.16 23:20   Photo
Resettling Champoor Tamils deceived, hundreds of acres seized for militarization
27.10.16 22:59  
Colombo insults Jaffna University students’ struggle for justice
26.10.16 22:15  
Wickramasinghe deploys ‘shadow war’ intelligence squads in Jaffna
25.10.16 17:58   Photo
North shuts down in protest to killings of students, killer-policemen transferred to Anuradhapura
24.10.16 08:37   Photo
Jaffna university students mobilize against killings by Sinhala police
23.10.16 22:20  
Kashmiris step up sovereignty struggle braving New Delhi’s militarization
 
Find this article at:
http://www.tamilnet.com/art.html?catid=13&artid=38473
 
   