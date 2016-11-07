Occupying Colombo stages ‘PTA abductions’ in Jaffna citing criminal gangs [TamilNet, Monday, 07 November 2016, 21:06 GMT]

The ‘Terrorist’ Investigation Division (TID) of genocidal Sri Lanka has staged at least 8 abduction-styled arrests in Jaffna within the past three days. The arrests have been carried out under the ‘Prevention of Terrorism Act’, according to the SL Police. The explanation given by the TID, especially when questioned by the families of arrested persons, was that the persons were being targeted for alleged involvement in criminal gangs. The ‘arrests’ come after a period of heightened propaganda in South that there was a gang named ‘Avva’ operating in Jaffna beyond the control of SL Police and military. One of the arrested is said to be a law student and an active supporter of Tamil National Peoples’ Front, who was engaged in democratic mobilization, especially during the Ezhuka Thamizh uprising in Jaffna.



TNPF spokespersons have condemned the politically motivated arrest stating that neither their party or the family of the concerned student were informed about the ‘arrest’.



In the meantime, EPDP Leader Douglas Devananda, has also said the arrests were being carried out as part of a propaganda drive involving the politics of South.



Two of the detained persons from I’nuvil were brothers and the TID-abductors who were trying to abduct them were confronted by the villagers. The family of the Tamil youth were also assaulted by policemen at Chunnaakam Police station when they were demanding clarifications for the arrests.



