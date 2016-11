Colombo silently schemes fresh Sinhala settlements in Musali division

Location of Mu'l'likku'lam [Map courtesy: Google Earth, Legend by TamilNet]

Mu'l'likku'lam and other SL Navy and Army bases in the region [Map courtesy: Google Earth, Legend by TamilNet]

The river flowing and entering the Gulf of Mannaar at Mu'l'likku'lam is the boundary between the Northern and the North Western Provinces. The Vilpattu reserved forest south of the boundary was scattered with a number of Tamil villages before it was declared a reserved forest in 1903. The Tamil territory was contiguous up to Negombo in the Western Province at that time, before the Sinhalicisation of the Tamil Catholics of today's Puththa'lam and Gampaha districts. [Map courtesy: Google Earth, Legend by TamilNet]

[TamilNet, Tuesday, 08 November 2016, 22:54 GMT]The latest move involves creation of a coastal fishing colony for Sinhala settlers. There have been reports of roads being put up and fishing huts being established near Kaayaa-kuzhi, Mr Alam told TamilNet.The Divisional Secretary of Musali division earlier invited us for a talk when we planned a protest against settling other people from South into Musali division.In our meeting, he openly admitted that there were plans to bring in Sinhalese settlers. He claimed that the settlers were those who had settled in the division earlier. To our opposition, he said there were no fishermen among them. But, now it is clear that there are also fishermen among those who are going to be brought from South,” Mr Alam said.It is a betrayal of trust by the Divisional Secretary who has failed to inform the fishing society in Mannaar about the latest move, Mr Alam said.The fishermen society will be approaching the Northern Provincial Council and the SL Fisheries Ministry in Colombo to put an immediate stop to the move, he said.Apart from the occupying SL Navy, Colombo's Forest Department has also seized lands of uprooted Tamil Catholics of Mu'l'likku'lam and Tamil-speaking Muslim people of Ma'richchuk-kaddi, he said.There are also recent reports on Maithiripala regime transforming 6,000 acres of cashew plantation farm lands in the Musali division as the hub of Sinhala military colonization targeting Sinhalicisation of Mannaar.12.08.13 Border division of Mannaar district Sinhalicised