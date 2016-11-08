Colombo silently schemes fresh Sinhala settlements in Musali division
[TamilNet, Tuesday, 08 November 2016, 22:54 GMT] Followed by the recent aggression by the occupying Navy of genocidal Sri Lanka at Arippu and Chilaavaththu'rai, there are also fresh reports of Colombo attempting to settle Sinhala colonists in Musali division. While thousands of Tamil-speaking native people are denied of resettlement and access to their lands, there are various schemes being silently implemented by Colombo's ministries and departments. The Tamil villagers of Mu'l'lik-ku'lam and the Tamil-speaking Muslims from Ma'richchukkaddi will jointly protest against the Sinhalicisation, which is now targeting Musali division, Mannaar Fisheries Society representative and SLMC Vanni member Noor Mohammed Alam told TamilNet in a video interview to TamilNet this week in Jaffna. The division has become a strategic area of occupation to Colombo, which aims to Sinhalicise and colonise the land and the historic waters of Eezham Tamils.
The latest move involves creation of a coastal fishing colony for Sinhala settlers. There have been reports of roads being put up and fishing huts being established near Kaayaa-kuzhi, Mr Alam told TamilNet.
Location of Mu'l'likku'lam [Map courtesy: Google Earth, Legend by TamilNet]
Mu'l'likku'lam and other SL Navy and Army bases in the region [Map courtesy: Google Earth, Legend by TamilNet]
The Divisional Secretary of Musali division earlier invited us for a talk when we planned a protest against settling other people from South into Musali division.
In our meeting, he openly admitted that there were plans to bring in Sinhalese settlers. He claimed that the settlers were those who had settled in the division earlier. To our opposition, he said there were no fishermen among them. But, now it is clear that there are also fishermen among those who are going to be brought from South,” Mr Alam said.
It is a betrayal of trust by the Divisional Secretary who has failed to inform the fishing society in Mannaar about the latest move, Mr Alam said.
The fishermen society will be approaching the Northern Provincial Council and the SL Fisheries Ministry in Colombo to put an immediate stop to the move, he said.
Apart from the occupying SL Navy, Colombo's Forest Department has also seized lands of uprooted Tamil Catholics of Mu'l'likku'lam and Tamil-speaking Muslim people of Ma'richchuk-kaddi, he said.
The river flowing and entering the Gulf of Mannaar at Mu'l'likku'lam is the boundary between the Northern and the North Western Provinces. The Vilpattu reserved forest south of the boundary was scattered with a number of Tamil villages before it was declared a reserved forest in 1903. The Tamil territory was contiguous up to Negombo in the Western Province at that time, before the Sinhalicisation of the Tamil Catholics of today's Puththa'lam and Gampaha districts. [Map courtesy: Google Earth, Legend by TamilNet]