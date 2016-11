Demographic genocide escalates in Vanni, plans afoot to expand Sinhalicised Weli-Oya

The Census Map of 2012 showing Weli-oya, a recently created and colonized division of the Mullaith-theevu district as an exclusive Sinhala division. The division has now wedged the contiguity between the Tamil districts Vavuniyaa in the Northern Province and Trincomalee in the Eastern Province, while it established contiguity with the Sinhala district Anuradhapura in the North Central Province. Sri Lanka Administrative Map showing no common boundary between Mullaith-theevu and Anuradhapura districts. This is clearly shown in the official Survey Department maps too.

[TamilNet, Tuesday, 15 November 2016, 23:01 GMT]Sinhala officials are engaged in clearing jungle lands in the country of Eezham Tamils to expand the Sinhalicisation of Weli-Oya into Vavuniyaa North.The expansion of Weli-Oya is two-pronged: one front is targeting Sinhalicisation of the strategic coastal strip from Kokkuththoduvaay to Mukaththuvaaram and the other front is expanding into Vavuniyaa North through Nedungkea'ni.Weli-oya DS Division already comprises of 9 villages with Sinhalicised/Sinhala names: Nawa Gajapura, Kalyanapura, Ehetugaswewa, Ethewetunuwewa, Janagapura, Kiribbanwewa, Nikawewa Right, Nikawewa Left and Gajapura.11,189 Sinhalese colonists belonging to 3,336 families are residing in the 9 villages of Ma'nal-aa'ru (Weli-Oya), according to the figures obtained by the Tamil civil officials. However, there are many settlers being brought into Nedungkea'ni area, they said.After the genocidal onslaught on Vanni, Colombo's Rajapaksa regime formally annexed the Weli-Oya division, that had been carved out by joining territories of the Mullaith-theevu district as well as territories of the Vavuniyaa district is such a way, so that Vavuniyaa would lose its boundary with Trincomalee and the Sinhalicised Weli-oya will have contiguity with Anuradhapura district of the North Central Province.The demographic genocide was also carried out in such a way so that all the potential tanks and arable lands will go to the Sinhalese, who were brought in to colonise the division.Earlier the Mullaith-theevu district didn’t have a common boundary with Anuradhapura. Providing common boundary for Sinhala-colonised Weli-oya of Mullaith-theevu with the Sinhala NW province became possible only by wedging the contiguity of the Tamil districts of Vavuniyaa and Trincomalee.