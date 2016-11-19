Jaffna city targeted by occupying Sinhala military and police [TamilNet, Saturday, 19 November 2016, 23:08 GMT]

The occupying SL military and Police of genocidal Sri Lanka are systematically advancing their plan of permanent occupation of strategic frontier and interior lands where they have been ‘temporarily’ stationed during and after the genocidal war. Using the provisions in the so-called Constitution of the SL unitary State that has no democratic mandate of the nation of Eezham Tamils and deploying indirect intimidation citing former ‘LTTE connections’, the occupying military and police are moving towards ‘legally’ transferring the lands to themselves. The geo strategic military outlook of Colombo is ultimately conceived against the interests of the Indian State in the long run, commented the while the New Delhi Establishment is pre-occupied with ‘military-to-military’ relationship and joint training sessions with the genocidal Sinhala military, commented informed civil sources in Jaffna.



The Dutch government, which has been renovating the Dutch Fort in Jaffna, without any consideration of the territorial and heritage ownership of Eezham Tamils, has ended up by abetting the SL ‘Archaeology and Army’ agenda as the SL military is poised to permanently militarize the coastal strip, commented the sources at Jaffna District Secretariat.



Plans are afoot to legally transfer the ownership of the entire coastal strip from Jaffna Fort to Kurunakar through a series of Gazette notifications, the sources told TamilNet this week.



The so-called Special Task Force, a full-fledged commando force administratively placed under the SL Police, has been stationed at Pa'n'nai, near the Dutch Fort in Jaffna. Colombo is now aiming to legally transfer these lands to military purposes. A number of military posts and camps are already encompassing the entire stretch from Jaffna Fort to Kurunakar. These camps have been renovated and newly established within the last three years.



While the coastal lands are going to be permanently militarised through seizing ‘public lands’ for ‘military purposes’ through Gazette notifications in the coastal suburbs of Jaffna city, there are also reports of continued intimidations targeting private owners to permanently transfer lands in the heartland of the city. The pattern is clearly observed near Jaffna Hospital, along the Hospital Road and the Main Road in the city.



When the SL military seized the control of Jaffna in 1996, the 512 Brigade of SLA established camps at key locations in the city. Amidst increased pressure to vacate from the places, the SLA moved into Hospital Road, selecting the buldings of the Sinhala Maha Vidyalaya in the city as its base. Although it moved its main base to Koappaay, where Tamil Heroes Cemetery was razed to the grounds, the military is still having its presence in the Hospital Road and is trying seize more lands at the heart of the city.



The SL military is also trying to permanently seize Asoka Hotel in the city of Jaffna. During the Indian invasion in 1987, Asoka Hotel was transformed into a key IPKF base. Later, the paramilitary groups operated by the Indian military also used it. In 1996, when the SL military invaded Jaffna, the hotel was again seized for military use. Later, SL Police used it as its key base. The SL Police, which has got its new head quarters near the Jaffna Fort is still reluctant to hand over the facility to its real owner. In the meantime, Colombo's intelligence outfits (NIB and TID) are trying to get the hotel for their use, the informed sources said.



In the meantime, civil planners engaged in the efforts to develop the city infrastructure of Jaffna with foreign development assistance are also facing the situation as their main challenge as the SL military is everywhere in the public lands in heart of the city and in the coastal suburbs.



Some key public services were to be constructed at Pa'n'nai in the coastal suburb of the city. But, all the public lands there have been seized STF.



Related Articles:

23.04.11

03.02.11

30.12.09

10.10.09

01.08.08





Chronology:

19.11.16 Jaffna city targeted by occupying Sinhala military.. 18.09.11 Jaffna Fort getting Dutch aid to build ’Rajapaksa’.. [TamilNet, Saturday, 19 November 2016, 23:08 GMT]The Dutch government, which has been renovating the Dutch Fort in Jaffna, without any consideration of the territorial and heritage ownership of Eezham Tamils, has ended up by abetting the SL ‘Archaeology and Army’ agenda as the SL military is poised to permanently militarize the coastal strip, commented the sources at Jaffna District Secretariat.Plans are afoot to legally transfer the ownership of the entire coastal strip from Jaffna Fort to Kurunakar through a series of Gazette notifications, the sources told TamilNet this week.The so-called Special Task Force, a full-fledged commando force administratively placed under the SL Police, has been stationed at Pa'n'nai, near the Dutch Fort in Jaffna. Colombo is now aiming to legally transfer these lands to military purposes. A number of military posts and camps are already encompassing the entire stretch from Jaffna Fort to Kurunakar. These camps have been renovated and newly established within the last three years.While the coastal lands are going to be permanently militarised through seizing ‘public lands’ for ‘military purposes’ through Gazette notifications in the coastal suburbs of Jaffna city, there are also reports of continued intimidations targeting private owners to permanently transfer lands in the heartland of the city. The pattern is clearly observed near Jaffna Hospital, along the Hospital Road and the Main Road in the city.When the SL military seized the control of Jaffna in 1996, the 512 Brigade of SLA established camps at key locations in the city. Amidst increased pressure to vacate from the places, the SLA moved into Hospital Road, selecting the buldings of the Sinhala Maha Vidyalaya in the city as its base. Although it moved its main base to Koappaay, where Tamil Heroes Cemetery was razed to the grounds, the military is still having its presence in the Hospital Road and is trying seize more lands at the heart of the city.The SL military is also trying to permanently seize Asoka Hotel in the city of Jaffna. During the Indian invasion in 1987, Asoka Hotel was transformed into a key IPKF base. Later, the paramilitary groups operated by the Indian military also used it. In 1996, when the SL military invaded Jaffna, the hotel was again seized for military use. Later, SL Police used it as its key base. The SL Police, which has got its new head quarters near the Jaffna Fort is still reluctant to hand over the facility to its real owner. In the meantime, Colombo's intelligence outfits (NIB and TID) are trying to get the hotel for their use, the informed sources said.In the meantime, civil planners engaged in the efforts to develop the city infrastructure of Jaffna with foreign development assistance are also facing the situation as their main challenge as the SL military is everywhere in the public lands in heart of the city and in the coastal suburbs.Some key public services were to be constructed at Pa'n'nai in the coastal suburb of the city. But, all the public lands there have been seized STF.23.04.11 Germany supports Colombo’s colonial archaeology in Tamil cou.. 03.02.11 ‘Archaeology’ unearths skeletons in Jaffna fort 30.12.09 Heritage genocide abetted by decades of Western funding 10.10.09 Jaffna fort to be readied for new colonial masters 01.08.08 Jaffna/ Yaazhppaa'nam/ Yaazhppaa'nap Paddinam/ Yaazhppaa'naa..