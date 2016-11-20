20.11.16 23:49
Secular Tamil nationalist aspirations weakened by global and regional religious paradigms
16.11.16 21:25
Sinhala Buddhist vihara, SL militarization pose threat to resettlement at Valikaamam North
13.11.16 23:41
Sirisena's demographic genocide deprives Tamils of livelihood in strategic coastal village of Vanni
12.11.16 22:21
Genocidal plunderers auction vehicles seized from Tamils, millions of rupees with no transparency
11.11.16 23:31
Led by extremist monk, Sinhala colonists launch hate campaign against Tamil officials in Batticaloa
10.11.16 22:12
CID instructed to determine forensic expertise on Mannaar mass graves in unison with victims
09.11.16 23:50
Tamil, Muslim fishermen protest against Colombo's Sinhalicisation of Musali in Mannaar
