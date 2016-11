Muslim, Tamil politicians not bold enough to confront Buddhist cultural intrusions in East

[TamilNet, Tuesday, 22 November 2016, 21:51 GMT]The current regime is brought to power with the votes of Muslims and Tamils as they wanted to get rid of the Rajapaksa rule. The present regime is dependent on continued backing from the collaborating Muslim and Tamil politicians.But, the Muslim leaders are pre-occupied with safeguarding their positions. Their objections to the destructive cultural intrusions are only rhetorical. Likewise, the Tamil politicians only stop with making Tamils to stage demonstrations, Mr Saleem commented.Recently, Opposition Leader R. Sampanthan said in a meeting that East would be permanently lost [to the Sinhalese] if Muslims and Tamils failed to work together. This is yet to be realised by both Tamils and Muslims, the veteran journalist further said.Commenting on the opposition expressed by some Muslim leaders to the merger of Northern and Eastern Provinces, Mr Saleem blamed Tamil and Muslim leaders for failing to address the grassroots of Muslims on the significance of merged North-East.