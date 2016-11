Colombo's military, police threaten grassroots not to mark Tamil Eelam Heroes’ Day [TamilNet, Wednesday, 23 November 2016, 16:06 GMT]

The occupying Special Task Force (STF) commandos, trained once by the British and who are complicit in the crime of genocide, crime against humanity and war-crimes have been threatening the public in Batticaloa, particularly in villages situated between Aaraip-pattai (Aaraiyam-pathi) and Ka'luvaagnchik-kudi, that there was a ban of gathering in force between November 20 and November 30. In the meantime, SL Minister Rajitha Senaratne went on record stating that the SL military ‘would be dealing with’ those marking Tamil Heroes Day on November 27. The SL ministers have been instructed by SL Commander-in-Chief and President Maithiripala Sirisena to propagate a message that honouring war-dead LTTE members was harmful to ‘reconciliation’.



Ea'raavoor Rural Development Association (RDA) chairman has said that the SL authorities have informally instructed the grassroots organisations not to organise any meeting between November 20th and November 30th.



In the meantime, armed Sinhala policemen stormed the hostel premises of Jaffna University in the early hours on Wednesday while a section of students were celebrating a birth day. Armed Sinhala policemen claimed that they had information that the students were gathered to observe Tamil Heroes Week and warned the students at gun-point.



The armed policemen were referring to the killing of two Tamil students at Kokkuvil and threatened them saying they were being carefully ‘watched’.



In Vanni, particularly at Kanakaraayan-ku'lam, families of Tamil War Heroes, were silently engaged in cleaning some of the remaining structures at the bulldozed Heroes Cemetery. SL military intelligence operatives have visited the families issuing warnings against such work, news sources in Vanni said.



Chronology:

