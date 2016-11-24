Mannaar Magistrate issues interim order against Sinhala colony in Musali
Mannaar Magistrate A G Alex Raja on Thursday issued interim order against the infrastructure work at Kaayaa-kuzhi, where Colombo's Director General of Department of Fisheries & Aquatic Resources was silently engaged in creating a permanent coastal Sinhala colony for 83 Sinhalese from South. Tamil and Muslim fishermen jointly protested against the move on 09 November. On the following day, the Tamil-speaking fishermen protested when Sinhala fishermen who had come from Negombo were putting up fishing huts (vaadis) at the locality. The Senior Superintend of SL Police was attempting negotiate a deal between the Tamil-speaking fishermen and the intruding Sinhala colonists. As the local fishermen were not prepared for any compromise on the structural genocide against them, the police was forced to bring the case to the Magistrate’s Court in Mannaar.
The representatives of the protesting Tamil-speaking fishermen in Musali blamed Colombo-regime for instigating ethnic tension in Musali division. The SL Navy and Police are already at odds over the villagers capturing Sinhala navy personnel who were engaged in a series of robberies and misconduct at Arippu.
SL police that attempted to negotiate a deal in favour of the Sinhala settlers chose to detain 6 Sinhalese fishermen and 6 Tamil-speaking fishermen and brought them to the court in Mannaar on Thursday.
Six lawyers, Hunais Farook, Emmanuel Caius Feldano, M.M. Saburdeen, S. Primus Sirayva, Jebanesan Logu and Anton Punithanayakam, represented Tamil-speaking fishermen from Chilaavath-thu'rai, Kokkuppadaiyaan and Ko'ndachchi while a Sinhala lawyer from South represented the Sinhala fishermen.
Issuing a temporary order against continuing the infrastructure work of the planned Sinhala colony until next hearing on 19 January 2017, Mannaar Magistrate Alex Raja also released the 12 fishermen on personal bail bond.
The decision by Mannaar Magistrate coincides with the resolution passed by the District Development Committee meeting demanding Colombo to put an immediate stop to the controversial Sinhala colony at Kaayaa-kuzhi. The DDC meeting was co-chaired by Tamil and Muslim politicians of the Northern Province on Monday.
Mu'l'likku'lam and other SL Navy and Army bases in the region [Map courtesy: Google Earth, Legend by TamilNet]
Kaayaa-kuzhi is situated between Ma'richchuk-kaddi, a Muslim village and SL Navy occupied Mu'l'lik-ku'lam, which is a Tamil village.
Musali division of Mannaar district is bordering with Anuradhapura district (North-Central Province) and Puththa’lam district (North-Western province).
In Mannaar district, Ko’ndachchi-Chilaavaththu’rai, Thalaimannaar Pier and Madu have been particularly targeted for Sinhala-Buddhist colonies by the genocidal government in Colombo.
While SL Navy is occupying strategic coastal areas of Musali, SL Defence Ministry and Colombo's civil departments such as Cashew Corporation are engaged in Sinhalicisation of Kondaichchi farm
and other areas along the borders of Musali.
The river flowing and entering the Gulf of Mannaar at Mu'l'likku'lam is the boundary between the Northern and the North Western Provinces. The Vilpattu reserved forest south of the boundary was scattered with a number of Tamil villages before it was declared a reserved forest in 1903. The Tamil territory was contiguous up to Negombo in the Western Province at that time, before the Sinhalicisation of the Tamil Catholics of today's Puththa'lam and Gampaha districts. [Map courtesy: Google Earth, Legend by TamilNet]
Mu'l'likku'lam village and the land declared for SL naval cantonment. [Map courtesy: Google Earth, Legend by TamilNet]
