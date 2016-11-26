|
Fidel Castro passes away at 90
[TamilNet, Saturday, 26 November 2016, 19:52 GMT]
The Cuban revolutionary leader, who became a legacy in human history by proving that the world order of the USA could be defied to its very face at its own doorstep, passed away on Friday at the age of 90. The legacy has to be saluted and remembered as inspiration by Eezham Tamils in the context of their own struggle needing defiance shown to any imperialism-imposed paradigm. The struggle of the nation of Eezham Tamils fundamentally defying British-created and US-continued ‘Sri Lankan State,’ was unfortunately not grasped well even by Cuba, Vietnam etc. that succumbed to the deceptions of Colombo diplomacy and to the misleads of Colombo-centric Left in the island. Nor did Tamils ever explicitly express to the world the larger dimensions of their struggle. Castro legacy would tell them that success comes by identifying larger perspectives to place defiance.
Fidel Castro (August 13, 1926 - November 25, 2016)
Fidel Castro led a revolution against US-backed regime in Cuba and established a Communist state there in 1959.
He defeated an indirect US invasion in 1961.
The Cuban Missiles Crisis of 1962 goes into history for the balance struck in world affairs in the following decades.
Using the Cold War times and alliance with Soviet Union, and inspiring people against US economic exploits, Castro proved that a state model totally alternative to the US model could prestigiously exist at the very neighbourhood. Even after the fall of Soviet Union, Castro continued with his model of state.
Castro retired in 2008 due to poor health and was succeeded by his younger brother Raul Castro.
Earlier this year, when Barack Obama visited Cuba (the first visit of a US President since 1928), Fidel Castro didn’t meet him. He later wrote to media cautioning Cubans on the “honey coated” words of Obama and reminded them of the many efforts of the USA to destabilise the communist government.
