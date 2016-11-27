2ND LEAD (Adds video)

Self-mobilised people pay homage to Eezham Tamil Heroes

Photos from Collective Remembrance held at Kanakapuram in Ki'linochchi at the destroyed site of Heroes Cemetery

Flame of Sacrifice lit at Heroes Memorial site inside the premises of Jaffna University

[TamilNet, Sunday, 27 November 2016, 14:23 GMT]Although the Eezham Tamils have been marking their Heroes Day amidst maximum military harassment that prevailed during the Rajapaksa regime in the past, their resolve to collectively and openly mark the remembrance day this year was not due to any improvement in the situation of prevailing threat in the Tamil homeland, said Northern Provincial Council Minister P. Ayngaranesan.SL ministers were issuing open and veiled threats against the political activists who were in the forefront in marking Heroes Day in the past. The SL military and various intelligence agencies were targeting the families of the war heroes.SL Minister D.M. Swaminathan was ‘advising’ Tamils against marking Tamil Heroes Day and was claiming such remembrance was opposed to ‘reconciliation’. Another SL Minister, Rajitha Senaratne, went on record stating that the SL military ‘would be dealing with’ those marking Tamil Heroes Day on November 27.However, the people on the ground defied all forms of threats and demonstrated their resolve by lighting the common flame of sacrifice right on the doorstep of the headquarters of the genocidal 512 Brigade of SLA in Jaffna, which had transformed the largest Tamil Heroes Cemetery in Jaffna at Koappaay as its military base.In the meantime, the kith and kin of Tamil heroes in Ki'linochchi district and elsewhere in Vanni mobilised into groups and volunteered to clean the remaining structures of the destroyed Tamil Heroes Cemeteries. They put up arches in card boards and planted temporary posts for collective remembrance braving the threats coming from the SL military.The Remembrance Event held at Kanakapuram and at Muzhangkaavil in Ki'linochchi district were very emotional.The students of Jaffna University lit the common flame in front of Tamil Heroes Memorial site inside the premises of the University of Jaffna.Likewise, people mobilised with the help of elected civic members in the Jaffna district in paying homage to the Tamil Eelam Heroes.“No one can stop Tamils from remembering their heroes,” said NPC Councillor Mrs Ananthy Sasitharan.NPC Minister Ayngaranesan said that the large-scale self-mobilisation evidenced on Sunday was expressing the resolve of Eezham Tamils towards their real aspiration of freedom adding that the resolve being expressed by the people was significant to achieve a just political solution to the national question of Eezham Tamils.The Colombo regime may even twist the self-mobilised uprising of the people to its advantage and claim at international venues that it had in fact allowed the remembrance to proceed. But, the mobilisation has taken place amidst all forms of suppression prevailing as before, Ayngaranesan said while speaking at the remembrance event held at Nalloor in Jaffna.