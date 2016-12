SL military dismantles houses, destroys traces before releasing lands

[TamilNet, Thursday, 01 December 2016, 20:07 GMT]Providing 200,000 rupees as compensation to buy lands elsewhere and promising to construct houses at the expense of 800,000 rupees in the lands, the SL military is trying to get some of the people residing in the so-called welfare camps in Jaffna to opt for alternative lands outside the fertile Valikaamam North.Those who have no lands are being lured into military-constructed housing-schemes at Vazhalaay, a locality of limestone outcrops and marsh along the Tho'ndaimaa-aa'rau lagoon.A housing scheme with so-called name of Nalli'nakka-puram with 100 houses was recently constructed by the military and ceremonially opened by SL President Maithiripala Sirisena near Keerimalai. The so-called housing-schemes are to become slave slums in the future for further exploitation by the SL military, Tamil observers say.There are 3,310 families now staying in the so-called well-fare camps in Jaffna, according to the figures of Jaffna District Secretariat. But, more than 49,000 people have been uprooted from Valikaamam North. Only a few have been resettled. The remaining are staying with their families and friends or residing at distant locations. They are not considered as ‘beneficiaries’ of these housing schemes or compensation arrangements, the sources further said.