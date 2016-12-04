Families associated with LTTE in past face constant threats from Colombo’s Intel squads
[TamilNet, Sunday, 04 December 2016, 18:00 GMT]
Intelligence operatives of the occupying Sinhala military of genocidal Sri Lanka have not yielded from brutally suppressing Eezham Tamils who were earlier associated with the Tamil freedom movement and its civil infrastructure. The SL military, police and their intelligence outfits continue to harass those who are not willing to become their stooges in the occupied country of Eezham Tamils. People who politely decline to collaborate are threatened with planted evidence such as narcotics. On 29 November, a 47-year-old mother of four, whose husband was a former Tamil Eelam Police officer, narrated her experience to the so-called ‘National Peace Council’, a Colombo-based peace group, how her family was being threatened by the military squads. At a meeting held in Jaffna, retired Judge L. Vasanthasenan was almost ‘cross-examining’ the traumatized woman on behalf of the Colombo-based outfit.
The mother of four was explaining that her husband was seriously injured while he was a police officer in Vanni. The family was based in Adampan, Mannaar. Her name is being avoided in this news report for her security.
She was pregnant and was struggling to safeguard her three children. Her injured husband was not a LTTE member. He was receiving medical treatment from the Tigers and the family went to Mu'l'livaaykkaal (Pokka'nai) together with the people.
During the final days of the war, her husband was with the LTTE. The pregnant lady, survived with her three children across the lagoon.
After the family came out of the detention camp, she started searching for her missing husband and sought the help of human rights groups to trace his whereabouts.
Finally, she came to know that her husband was being imprisoned at Boosa detention camp in the South. Her 49-year-old husband was later released and is re-united with the family. He is still suffering from his wounds and is unable to do labour work.
Under these circumstances, SL military squads were repeatedly visiting them, making phone calls and finally planted narcotics at her house in an attempt to take her husband with them citing the ‘crime’.
While she was explaining the level of threat being faced by the family and the hardships they undergo, especially without income amidst demanding needs for their elder daughters who are attending A/L and O/L studies at the moment, it became evident the level of trauma and the burden she carries.
“Even on Heroes Day (Maaveerar Day), they were calling and asking the whereabouts of my husband,” she narrates. When the military men came to her house, she had to fight against them demanding them to arrest everyone in the family or kill them all as she could not bear anymore the harassments.
The Colombo-based ‘National Peace Council’ session was chaired by former Judge L. Vasanthasenan. The kind of ‘cross-investigation’ being meted out on the victim is self-explanatory to those who are able to understand the ‘witness account’ recorded by rights activists who were present at the meeting.
Related Articles:
23.11.16 Colombo's military, police threaten grassroots not to mark T..
17.10.16 Abducted Tamil businessman released after torture in Ki'lino..
02.09.16 Systemic impossibility of Colombo's reconciliation exposed: ..
30.08.16 White van abduction reported in Ki'linochchi on Internationa..
Chronology: