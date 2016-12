Jayalalithaa's demise: NPC flag flown at half-mast for three days [TamilNet, Tuesday, 06 December 2016, 22:08 GMT]

The Chief Minister of Northern Provincial Council, Justice C.V Wigneswaran in his condolence message to Tamil Nadu people said that the Council was sharing the sorrow and agony on behalf of the entire Tamil society [based in the island and elsewhere]. Justice Wigneswaran said that the life of Ms Jayalaithaa was like a comet that shined in the political universe [of Tamils]. After observing two-minutes of silence, the chairman of the NPC said that the NPC flag would be flown at half-mast for three days as Eezham Tamils were expressing national mourning for the demise of Ms Jayalalithaa.







Message of Condolence from NPC Chief Minister Justice Wigneswaran







She was keen that the resettlement of Tamils should take place in a secure manner in the North-East and was acting with a commitment that Tamils could govern themselves in their own areas, he further said in his message of condolence.



The untimely demise of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister has come while the NPC Chief Minister was awaiting for her recovery to meet her in person. A meeting was to take place between the two chief ministers on the invitation extended by Ms Jayalalithaa, Justice Wigneswaran further said.



Ms Jayalalithaa courageously faced the challenges before her, particularly in the male-dominated theatre of politics and evolved as the iron lady of Tamil Nadu, he further said while paying tribute to Ms Jayalalithaa.



