It is time for SL President to act against extremist Buddhist monk, says Batticaloa Bishop

While promoting illegal and intrusive colonisation, the monk was spreading false idea that people of Batticaloa were opposed to Sinhalese, Batticaloa Bishop said.Thousands of Sinhalese come and visit Batticaloa on a daily basis. Most of these tourists visit the beaches of Batticaloa. None of them have faced any ethnic or religious hatred from the people of Batticaloa, Bishop Joseph Ponniah said.The people of Batticaloa district live in harmony. It is particularly a Buddhist monk, based in Batticaloa for some years now, who is engaged in causing ethnic disharmony, the Bishop said.Apart from his verbal abuse and violent outbursts, the monk has never taken part in the meetings being periodically held between the religious dignitaries of various religious in the district.There are certain political forces that want to cause disharmony in the district, the Bishop said. It is the duty of the heads of the government to act without delay in curbing the destructive behaviour of the monk.The laws and legal procedures should be equal for all persons and if the government failed to act against the crimes, the trend would be detrimental for future reconciliation, the Bishop said.He condemned forced colonisation and commended the Government Agent, Divisional and GS officers for carrying out their duties.