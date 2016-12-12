Ownership of released Champoor lands not transferred to people from SL State [TamilNet, Monday, 12 December 2016, 21:41 GMT]

Maithiripala Sirisena, the president and the commander-in-chief of the occupying military of genocidal Sri Lanka, has not legally released the lands back to the resettled people in Champoor. In May 2015, Mr Sirisena issued a Gazette notification revoking and setting aside the previous alienation of the lands to the Board of Investment, which was carried out by Mahinda Rajapaksa in 2012. However, Mr Sirisena has avoided to revoke the original acquisition of the lands from people, which was carried out according to a previous order under the clause of the proviso to S.38A of the constitution of the unitary State in Colombo. The lands where people have resettled are still ‘State property’ according to the law of genocidal Sri Lanka.



At any time, the people in Champoor could be chased out as they are not the legal owners of the lands. For example, a regime change in Colombo could expel the people without moving any new Gazette notification, informed civil sources in Trincomalee said.



A Sinhala military commander, in an internal meeting with new ‘recruits’ to their military intelligence, has stated that the lands where Tamil people are resettled were still the property of their ‘supreme commander’ Maithiripala Sirisena and that a renewed deal with China, could make them landless. The people should therefore be thankful to the Sinhala military and cooperate with it. Any resistance or demand for de-militarization would be met with stiff measures, the Sinhala commander of ‘Lascarine’ military has told the Tamil informants.



In the meantime, informed political activists in Trincomalee said R. Sampanthan and M.A. Sumanthiran were very well aware that the lands in Champoor continue to be ‘State property’. But, they are not prepared to do anything about it.



A new Gazette notification should be issued, revoking the initial acquisition that has been carried out on the ground of urgency and the notices issued under Section 2 and 4 of the Land Acquisition Act should be revoked through a de-gazetting process.



Provincial Land Commissioner in East has also brought the need for such process to the Land Commissioner General in Colombo several months ago. But, no action has been taken so far, the civil sources said.



Meanwhile, ITAK Leader Mavai Senathirajah, who has been concerned about these issues as he personally been involved in the struggle in Valikamam North in Jaffna, recently attempted to discuss the issue in a meeting with SL Prime Minister. However, his communication was suppressed by M.A. Sumanthiran, informed ITAK sources told TamilNet. Mr Senathirajah has been increasingly sidelined in the decision-making process within the party, the sources further said.



