Genocidal Sri Lanka schemes military base razing to ground Tamil Heroes Cemetery in Ampaa'rai [TamilNet, Wednesday, 14 December 2016, 19:22 GMT]

The occupying military of genocidal Sri Lanka is silently engaged in destroying the remaining traces of the only Tamil Heroes cemetery at Kagnchi-kudichcha-aa’ru in the Ampaa’rai district of the Eastern Province this week. The Maaveerar Thuyilum illam, situated at a hilltop area in 4 acres of land has already been razed to the ground after the genocidal onslaught between 2007 and 2009. Sinhala military personnel are planning to put up military camp and a play ground at the site, Rural Development Society members said. The families of war-dead Tamil fighters have complained to the RDS and to the elected member of the Eastern Provincial Council, Mr T. Kalaiyarasan, who came to the site on Wednesday to witness the desecration.



The EPC Councillor who witnessed the move said that the SL military was operating with a systematic intention of desecration of the destroyed Tamil cemetery.



“One should not that there are plenty of public lands and jungle outfits. But, the SL military is particular in putting up its military base and playground in the Thuyilum illam,” Mr Kalaiyarasan told TamilNet.



SL military personnel have brought tons of gravel and they have started digging holes at several places within the cemetery and put up some posts.



Kagnchi-kudichcha-aa’ru Maaveerar thuyilum illam is located 20 km southwest of Thirukkoayil town.



In the meantime, the SL military is still stationed in at least three schools in Thirukkoayil and Aaaliyadi-vempu divisions. A coastal military base located on Poththuvil Road at 40th Mile Post is still deploying a section of a school.



Apart from the military base at 40th Mile Post, the SL military is still maintaining large camps at two Tamil schools in a few kilometres distance from this camp at Kalliyantheevu Government Tamil Mixed School in Thirukkoayil division and at Ka'n'naki Vithiyalayam in Aalaiyadi-vempu division.



Regardless of repeated complaints to Tamil politicians, these schools have not been released to the people. EPC Councillor Kalaiyarasan admitted the failure of Tamil parliamentarians and ITAK/TNA leaders in de-militarizing Tamil areas in Ampaa’rai district.



