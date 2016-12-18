Religious conflict instigated in Koara’laip-pattu South, Batticaloa [TamilNet, Sunday, 18 December 2016, 22:24 GMT]

Unidentified persons believed to be from outside Vaakaneari GS area entered the Hindu temple of Sri Chiththivinaayaakar, situated 18 km west of Vaazhaich-cheanai town, desecrated the Linga statue and vandalised the temple on Saturday night. Similar events are also reported in the past twice at Iththiyadi Sri Siththivinaayakar temple in 2014 and 2015. The villagers suspect external elements engaged in a covert ploy to instigate violence between different religious sections among the Tamil-speaking people in Batticaloa. During the regime of Rajapaksa, there were some mischievous moves to change the administrative borders to facilitate demographic changes. However, Tamil politicians managed to block such attempts.



There are 446 families who are permanent residents of the five villages, Ku'laththu-madu, Kudaa-munaik-kal, Peddaik-ku'lam, Ku'la-vaal-cheanai and Vaakaneari. The GS area comes under Koara’laip-pattu South (Kiraan) administrative division.



The area has been completely exploited by external intruders who have illegally logged trees, scooped the sand and stones since 2007, after the area was seized from the control of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam.



The external intruders involved in commercial exploitation are still using the area as their route to transport logged trees from far remote areas. There have been complaints of social exploitation by these traders at Ku’laththu-madu, according to Rural Society members in the GS division.



The desecration and vandalism targeted the Hindu temple on Saturday night after the priest has left home. The temple is located in a less populated area. The families residing in three houses situated 100 meters away from the temple and another house situated 50 meters away said they were not aware of the incident until the next morning.



Vaakaneari is situated 40 km northwest of Batticaloa City.



