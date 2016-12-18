Religious conflict instigated in Koara’laip-pattu South, Batticaloa

[TamilNet, Sunday, 18 December 2016, 22:24 GMT]
Unidentified persons believed to be from outside Vaakaneari GS area entered the Hindu temple of Sri Chiththivinaayaakar, situated 18 km west of Vaazhaich-cheanai town, desecrated the Linga statue and vandalised the temple on Saturday night. Similar events are also reported in the past twice at Iththiyadi Sri Siththivinaayakar temple in 2014 and 2015. The villagers suspect external elements engaged in a covert ploy to instigate violence between different religious sections among the Tamil-speaking people in Batticaloa. During the regime of Rajapaksa, there were some mischievous moves to change the administrative borders to facilitate demographic changes. However, Tamil politicians managed to block such attempts.

There are 446 families who are permanent residents of the five villages, Ku'laththu-madu, Kudaa-munaik-kal, Peddaik-ku'lam, Ku'la-vaal-cheanai and Vaakaneari. The GS area comes under Koara’laip-pattu South (Kiraan) administrative division.

The area has been completely exploited by external intruders who have illegally logged trees, scooped the sand and stones since 2007, after the area was seized from the control of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam.

The external intruders involved in commercial exploitation are still using the area as their route to transport logged trees from far remote areas. There have been complaints of social exploitation by these traders at Ku’laththu-madu, according to Rural Society members in the GS division.

The desecration and vandalism targeted the Hindu temple on Saturday night after the priest has left home. The temple is located in a less populated area. The families residing in three houses situated 100 meters away from the temple and another house situated 50 meters away said they were not aware of the incident until the next morning.

Vaakaneari is situated 40 km northwest of Batticaloa City.

Temple desecrated in Vaakaneari
Temple desecrated in Vaakaneari

 
Latest 15 Reports
18.12.16 22:24   Photo
Religious conflict instigated in Koara’laip-pattu South, Batticaloa
17.12.16 23:30   Photo
UN has abandoned Champoor Tamils: EPC Councillor
16.12.16 23:16   Photo
Kaaraikkaal message coming from New Delhi
15.12.16 23:19  
Tamil landowners in Vaakarai coerced to sell their coastal lands to external traders
14.12.16 19:22  
Genocidal Sri Lanka schemes military base razing to ground Tamil Heroes Cemetery in Ampaa'rai
13.12.16 22:23  
Colombo intensifies military surveillance on Eezham Tamils
12.12.16 21:41  
Ownership of released Champoor lands not transferred to people from SL State
11.12.16 23:39  
Alarming fall in fertility rate in genocide-affected nation of Eezham Tamils
10.12.16 15:29   Photo
Maithiripala regime steps up Sinhalicisation of Vavuniyaa North
09.12.16 23:47   Photo
Villages in Maanthai West unable to grapple with structural genocide
08.12.16 23:20  
Eezham Tamils face isolation after Jayalalithaa’s demise: ITAK Youth Leader
07.12.16 22:38  
It is time for SL President to act against extremist Buddhist monk, says Batticaloa Bishop
06.12.16 22:08   Photo
Jayalalithaa's demise: NPC flag flown at half-mast for three days
05.12.16 18:51   Photo
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Ms Jayalalithaa passes away
04.12.16 18:00  
Families associated with LTTE in past face constant threats from Colombo’s Intel squads
 
Find this article at:
http://www.tamilnet.com/art.html?catid=13&artid=38521
 
   