Public servants in East under increased pressure to alienate lands from Eezham Tamils

The details of lands being identified to lease out to global forces will be leaked to media soon, the sources said. Colombo's Forest Department is attempting to demarcate lands in Tamil areas seized from the control of the LTTE. Sinhalese with UNP links from Colombo, including those having marital relationship with the daughter of late K.W. Devanayagam, a popular MP from Batticaloa who joined UNP becoming a minister in late 70s, are making claims to the coastal lands. Divisional Secretary Rahulanayaki, facing pressure from the Tamil people in the division, chose to challenge the erection of a Buddha statue and encroachment that was being schemed by the extremist Sinhala monk at Kaayangkea'ni. Galappaththy and Charles, on the instruction from Mr Fernando, were harassing her to drop the case. The GA, acting on the instructions from the SL Governor, has blocked promotions and other facilities to Ms Rahulanayaki, the informed sources further said. At the same time, M. L. A. M. Hizbullah, a national list Parliamentarian appointed by SL President Maithiripala Sirisena, has also been exerting pressure to alienate lands to traders from Marutha-munai.