Sinhala colonists harass Eezham Tamils, demand access to Tha'n'ni-mu'rippu reservoir

[TamilNet, Wednesday, 21 December 2016, 20:20 GMT]Around 20 Sinhala colonists from Padawiya were present at the District Coordination Committee meeting held at Mullaiththeevu DS Secretariat on 19 December. More than 30 Tamil farmers and fishermen were also present to defend their interests.SL Police, Navy and Army are fully backing the Sinhala colonists in harassing the Tamil villagers in Tha'n'ni-mu'rippu.The officials at the Divisional Secretariat, who have come under pressure from the Colombo Establishment, are also betraying the villagers by agreeing to appoint a special committee to looking into the demands coming from Sinhala colonists. Tamil farmers and fishermen from Karai-thu’raip-pattu are opposed to the move. They have vowed to take to the streets in protest.The Fisheries Ministry of the Northern Provincial Council is responsible for populating the lake with fresh water fish and looks after the ecosystem of the lakes.The ecosystem is managed in such a manner that fresh-water fishing and irrigation take place according to the needs of the population in Tha'n'ni-mu'rippu. In between the cultivation periods, the villagers are completely dependent on fresh-water fishing in the lake.The Tamil fishermen have demanded the NPC to immediately address their concerns.UN and foreign development agencies are also being accused of abetting structural genocide against Eezham Tamils as the reservoirs that have been repaired and reconstructed with foreign ‘development’ assistance, have completely gone into the hands of the Sinhala colonists in Vavuniyaa North.