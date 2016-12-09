BJP-New Delhi plans erecting 100 Gandhi statues in North Tamil Eelam [TamilNet, Thursday, 22 December 2016, 21:22 GMT]

Consulate General of India in Jaffna has brought tens of Gandhi statues that are to be erected at several localities in the five districts of Northern Province, informed sources in Jaffna told TamilNet on Thursday. Apart from a small number of statues of Poet-saint Thiruvalluvar and Poet Subramania Bharati, already erected in Jaffna to satisfy the local Tamil politicians, a large number of statues to be put up in Vanni and Jaffna are Mahatma Gandhi statues, the sources further said. When some people involved in the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi were released in the 1970s after serving a life-term, the supporters of the RSS and Shiv Sena paraded them in the streets of Poona in Maharashtra in India.



As history progresses, the stand taken by Eezham Tamils in resisting the post-1985 ‘infiltrations’ of neo colonialism into the region may also would be remembered throughout India, commented Tamil activists for alternative politics in the island.



Political observers in Jaffna said that people are unable to distinguish the Indian move from that of the Colombo-establishment, which is erecting Buddha-statues in the occupied country of Eezham Tamils.



The New Delhi Establishment should be more honest in recognising the core issues of the nation of Eezham Tamils in the island and prove substantial solutions on the ground rather than erecting statues, the observers commented.



The Indian consulate has come under criticism for not taking any action in re-instating the statues of MG Ramachadran (MGR) that were desecrated by the occupying Sinhala military in Jaffna.



New Delhi and Colombo are increasingly focused on isolating Tamil Nadu from the Eezham Tamils.



Immediately after the Vanni War, genocidal Sri Lanka permitted New Delhi to build a big monument for the Indian forces (IPKF), which committed extensive war crimes against Eezham Tamils during 1987-1990. Visiting dignitaries of New Delhi establishment use to pay ‘homage’ to the monument whenever they visit Colombo.



Indian Consulate started to function in Jaffna since November 2010. [TamilNet, Thursday, 22 December 2016, 21:22 GMT]As history progresses, the stand taken by Eezham Tamils in resisting the post-1985 ‘infiltrations’ of neo colonialism into the region may also would be remembered throughout India, commented Tamil activists for alternative politics in the island.Political observers in Jaffna said that people are unable to distinguish the Indian move from that of the Colombo-establishment, which is erecting Buddha-statues in the occupied country of Eezham Tamils.The New Delhi Establishment should be more honest in recognising the core issues of the nation of Eezham Tamils in the island and prove substantial solutions on the ground rather than erecting statues, the observers commented.The Indian consulate has come under criticism for not taking any action in re-instating the statues of MG Ramachadran (MGR) that were desecrated by the occupying Sinhala military in Jaffna.New Delhi and Colombo are increasingly focused on isolating Tamil Nadu from the Eezham Tamils.Immediately after the Vanni War, genocidal Sri Lanka permitted New Delhi to build a big monument for the Indian forces (IPKF), which committed extensive war crimes against Eezham Tamils during 1987-1990. Visiting dignitaries of New Delhi establishment use to pay ‘homage’ to the monument whenever they visit Colombo.Indian Consulate started to function in Jaffna since November 2010.