Sinhala colonists issue death threat to Tamil, Muslim villagers in Mullaiththeevu

[TamilNet, Saturday, 24 December 2016, 23:07 GMT]After seizing almost all reservoirs that belonged to Eezham Tamils in Vavuinyaa North and discriminating the Tamils to be largely dependent on rain-fed farming alone, the occupying Colombo is now trying to seize the irrigation tanks of Tamils in Karaithu'raip-pattu, Tamil villagers complained at the DCC meeting. They blamed the SL Police for taking the side of Sinhala colonists.None of the Sinhala colonists live in the vicinity of the lake.The Sinhala colonists come from Ma'nal-aa'ru (Weli-oya) and distant Padawiya in motorbikes and use Kulla boats that they have deployed along the lake to engage in fresh-water fishing, threatening the only livelihood of Tamil and Muslim fishermen from two fishing societies that have been allowed to engage in fresh-water fishing according to a ruling from Mullaiththeevu Court.Sinhala fishermen have already seized 75% of fresh-water fishing in the lake, complain Tamil and Muslim fishing societies from Th'n'ni-mu'rippu, Aa'rumukaththaan-ku'lam and Neeraavip-piddi areas.The Fisheries Ministry of Northern Provincial Council is responsible to breed fishes in the lakes. The NPC, receiving inadequate funds from the Colombo Establishment, has been forced to prepare 3 lakes for freshwater fishing in Weli-oya region subjected to Sinhala colonisation. Tha'n'ni-mu'rippu lake is one of the 7 lakes in Tamil areas.In the meantime, UN and foreign development agencies are also being accused of abetting structural genocide against Eezham Tamils as the reservoirs that have been repaired and reconstructed with foreign ‘development’ assistance, have all gone into the hands of the Sinhala colonists in Vavuniyaa North.